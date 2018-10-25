What's Up @ The Bushnell
October 25, 2018
Paul Marte from The Bushnell stopped by to talk to Allan, Mike & Mary about all the amazing upcoming shows!
Fiddler on the Roof, Bob Woodward and more!
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
27 Oct
3rd Annual Ghostly Gala Halloween Ball for Christmas Wish CT Sphinx Temple Shriners
01 Nov
Aida Cuevas Tribute to Juan Gabriel Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts
10 Nov
Josh Groban with Special Guest Idina Menzel Mohegan Sun Arena
17 Nov
Holiday Mischief's Craft Fair at Canton High School Canton High School
07 Dec
Straight No Chaser Mohegan Sun Arena