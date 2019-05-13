Win a 2018 World Series Championship Ring from The Red Sox Foundation

Allan, Mike & Mary chat with Red Sox Foundation Director of Programs Brad Schoonmaker about your opportunity to win an authentic

Boston Red Sox Championship Ring!!!

Following the historic 2018 World Series Championship, the Red Sox Foundation is once again giving fans from across the country the chance to win an authentic Boston Red Sox Championship Ring through the World Series ring sweepstakes. Red Sox fans across the country can enter the raffle through June 7 with a $1 donation.

Net proceeds from this year’s sweepstakes will go towards funding the Red Sox Foundation’s two self-run programs – the Red Sox Scholars and RBI Programs – as well as hundreds of charities throughout New England.

This is the fourth time the Red Sox Foundation has given fans the opportunity to win a genuine World Series ring. After World Series victories in 2004, 2007, and 2013, the Foundation raised over $3.9 million through the various ring raffles and auctions that took place following those Championship seasons.

Fans can enter the sweepstakes by making a donation to the Red Sox Foundation online at redsox.com/win, or by mail by sending letters to the attention of the Red Sox Foundation at 4 Jersey Street, Boston, MA, 02215. Every $1 donation is equivalent to one entry. There is a limit of 500 entries per person. The sweepstakes runs through June 7 at noon. Official sweepstakes rules may be found at redsox.com/win.