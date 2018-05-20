EXCLUSIVE: ​BTS, Backstreet Boys, and Dua Lipa Pass the Baton off to Fellow Pop Stars

Backstage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, BTS sparked a question that ignited a fire, and tons of other artists hopped on board. The K-pop stars set it off by asking the Backstreet Boys to share the secret to their lasting success. BSB answered the question and fired a few off for Echosmith, who answered before passing the baton off to Bebe Rexha. Closing out the chain was Dua Lipa, who answered Rexha's question.

In the exclusive clip below, watch your favorite musicians answer each other's questions, talking dogs, food, success, and more!

More behind-the-scenes footage comin' for ya from the 2018 Billboard Music Awards--stay tuned!