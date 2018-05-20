EXCLUSIVE: Chippendales & Magic Mike Challenge Backstreet Boys to a Dance-Off

Backstreet's back with a brand-new single, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," and backstage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, just hours before the song's live debut, some devoted fans gave the group a few pointers to perfect their impending performance.

When we say "devoted fans," we're obviously talking about Magic Mike and a pair of Chippendales, and by "a few pointers," we mean they challenged Backstreet Boys to a larger-than-life dance-off.

In case you were wondering, Howie made a full recovery, and the band put on an awesome show from the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas--minus the above dance moves.

Hear "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" below and purchase it here!

