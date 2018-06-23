Here's What's Leaving Netflix In July

Last call on these movies & TV shows

June 23, 2018
Maura O'Malley

© Mohamed Ahmed Soliman | Dreamstime.com

Another month’s upon us, so that means it's time to look at what’s leaving Netflix in the coming days. (In other words, if you were looking for a sign to binge-watch some of your favorite shows, this is it.)

Here's a look at the list of titles that will be leaving Netflix in July:

 

Leaving 7/1

  • Alive
  • Along Came Polly
  • An Honest Liar
  • Beerfest
  • Before Midnight
  • Bring It On
  • Bring It On Again
  • Bring It On: All or Nothing
  • Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
  • Bring It On: In It to Win It
  • Cocktail
  • Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
  • Lethal Weapon
  • Lethal Weapon 2
  • Lethal Weapon 3
  • Lethal Weapon 4
  • Little Women
  • Michael Clayton
  • Midnight in Paris
  • Mixed Signals
  • More Than a Game
  • Pandemic
  • Piglet's Big Movie
  • Rugrats Go Wild
  • Scary Movie
  • Scream 3
  • Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
  • The Art of War
  • Tropic Thunder
  • V for Vendetta

Leaving 7/2

  • Breakfast at Tiffany's

Leaving 7/8

  • Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
  • Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 7/9

  • Ratchet and Clank
  • Serena

Leaving 7/11

  • Alice Through the Looking Glass

Leaving 7/12

  • Wild Hogs

Leaving 7/15

  • Convergence
  • Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
  • Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary

Leaving 7/16

  • Changeling
  • Wanted

Leaving 7/29

  • The Den

Leaving 7/30

  • A Cinderella Story
  • Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot
  • Swing State

 

While this may be your last chance to watch V for Vendetta and Tropic Thunder, fear not! Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in July.

Tags: 
Netflix
movies
TV
Television
Film
series