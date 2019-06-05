Carrie Underwood Previews "Southbound" Video, Plans Free Outdoor Performance

Carrie Underwood is ready to unwrap the latest video from her Cry Pretty album. The clip for the summer anthem, "Southbound", is coming on Saturday and Underwood has revealed a teaser on her Instagram page.

Featuring some backyard fun, lakeside games, and at least one dog - "Southbound" looks to be the perfect party.

On Wednesday night, Underwood will be doing a free outdoor performance in Nashville. At The Parthenon in Nashville, Carrie will perform as part of the CMT Awards. She is nominated for Video Of The Year for "Cry Pretty."

For the second time, Little Big Town will host the show airing live at 8 PM EST on CMT. You can check out all the nominees and who's performing here.