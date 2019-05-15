Demi Lovato Ready for Return, Thanks Friends After "Darkest Moments"

The road back for Demi Lovato has been long, but she looks ready for a return. The singer posted a note of gratitude on Tuesday night, posing with friends Matthew Scott Montgomery and Sirah, and sharing her love for two people who have helped see her through her "darkest moments."

"Thank you for never leaving me in my darkest moments, for always drying my tears... even when they’re from watching Moana" writes Lovato. "Thank you for being loyal, honest and so grateful for every little thing."

"You’ve traveled across the country to visit me and stayed with me at my house for days on end when I’m struggling to make sure I’m okay but most importantly you never abandoned me like others did when I was going through ****" she continued. "You were there to listen, without judgement and only love and I can never fully express what that means to me."

Lovato entered a rehab facility after an aparent ovedose in July of 2018. In the time since she has been sharing inspirational messages and working her way slowly back into the spotlight. Earlier this week she shared news that she has signed with Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber manager Scooter Braun. "Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!" she wrote. "Thank you for believing in me and for being a part of this new journey."

Mental health, addiction, and relapses are very real. You are not alone, and we understand. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, give a call to 1-800-662-HELP (4357), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national helpline, at any time, any day of the year, and free of charge.

All RADIO.COM stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org.