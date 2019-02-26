Don't Look Like a White Walker, Get the 'Game of Thrones' Makeup Collection

Is it April 14th yet?

We're anxiously awaiting the final season of Game Of Thrones, but we're running out of ways to fill our days. We've already rewatched the series in preparation, stocked up on ale and mutton for the big night, even dressed our dog like a dragon, but there's still more than a month to go. Can you see our stress?

Luckily here comes Urban Decay with a new makeup collection to hide our White Walker worries and make us feel like we're already in Westeros.

The Game Of Thrones collection is inspired by "the strong women of the Seven Kingdoms" according to their site. "From the shores of Dragonstone to the frozen lands beyond the Wall, this collection will let you create looks inspired by House Stark, House Targaryen, House Lannister, and the White Walkers."

We recommend the style of House Targaryen over that of the White Walkers, but you do you.

Everything is about waiting when it comes to Game Of Thrones, as even Urban Decay won't release their collection until April. Guys, what are we suppose to do with all of March?

At least we've got a few new seconds to go on, as new footage from the show popped up during an HBO ad before Sunday night's True Detective finale. Watch below for Arya about midway through, marching through Winterfell and amazed at what she sees.

Game Of Thrones returns on April 14th, and you can find more details about Urban Decay's collection here.