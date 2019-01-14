'Game Of Thrones' Reveals a Release Date and Tense Teaser Trailer for the Final Season

The Night King is on the march in a new trailer for the 8th and final season of Game Of Thrones.

Before HBO unwrapped the newest season of True Detective on Sunday night, they offered up a tense treat for all of those awaiting word from Westeros. The final season of the Emmy Award-winning show will return on April 14th.

As Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, and Arya Stark stalk through the tombs of Winterfell, they hear the voices of the family that is no longer with them, whispering memories. The family stroll ends though when they come to the ominous statues of themselves, and the icy grip of the White Walkers creeps along the ground.

We've been told that the final installment in the series will play out like six movies, and feature an action sequence that took 55 nights to film. "Everyone was broken at the end" Kit Harrington has explained of the emotional toll that it all took on the cast.

In the end there will only be one seated on The Iron Throne, we think. This is Game Of Thrones so absolutely anything can happen. Will the Night King overtake Westeros? Will Jon Snow and Daenerys prevail? Will Khal Drogo be reborn with new Aquaman powers? Vote below for who you think will be left seated when all is said and done.