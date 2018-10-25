Hear P!nk Cover "A Million Dreams" For 'The Greatest Showman Reimagined’

One of the biggest soundtracks of the year is getting a new look, with The Greatest Showman Reimagined.

On November 16th, some of our favorite artists take on the classic and award-winning songs from The Greatest Showman. Panic! At The Disco will offer up their version of "The Greatest Show", while Kesha and Missy Elliott will come together for a cover of the Oscar-nominated "This Is Me." Our first listen though comes from P!nk, who lends her talents to "A Million Dreams."

As if her version wasn't emotional enough, the singer has also shared a behind-the-scenes look at the recording of the song. In the studio, P!nk coaches her adorable seven-year-old daughter through her own take on the epic anthem. "I think you're fun" she says as she laughs with Willow Sage Hart. "I'm glad I had you"

"I grew up listening to Annie" P!nk explains to director Michael Gracey. "No one has done this for me - for my heart - since I was a little girl. To have her finally have something like this, you made our favorite movie ever."

P!nk kicks off her Beautiful Trauma World Tour in March of 2019. You can find all of the dates here.