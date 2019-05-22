Jonas Brothers Reveal 'Happiness Begins' Tracklist

We're beginning to get close to Happiness Begins.

The trio's first album in a decade is due out on June 7th, and on Wednesday the group revealed the tracklist. Led by singles "Sucker" and "Cool", in total the reunited brothers are bringing 14 songs with them for the next chapter.

The official tracklist is here! Which song are you most excited to hear?? #HappinessBegins June 7th ☀️ https://t.co/f90nUzNhwi pic.twitter.com/ju68nTaEnA — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 22, 2019

Happiness Begins arrives just a few short days after their documentary Chasing Happiness hits Amazon. The film traces therapy sessions between the three, and the choice to ultimately restart the group.

The group will embark on a tour filled with old songs two months later, starting August 7th in Miami.