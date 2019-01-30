Kelsea Ballerini Gives Kelly Clarkson a Bathroom Tribute

As Kelsea Ballerini tours the country with Kelly Clarkson, she is living the dream of her pre-teen years.

The "Miss Me More" singer has been posting shots from the road on her Instagram account, including this one of her honoring her tourmate with some fresh out of the shower singing. "Things that haven’t changed since I was 12" she captioned. "My terrible dancing and my extreme love for Kelly Clarkson."

"Here’s a video of me channeling my 12-year-old self again."

Watching Kelsea sing off stage is almost as much of a mood as when she's on it. Last year it was Halsey who joined her for some wine and karaoke, and helped set our friendship goals for 2019.

Clarkson and Ballerini continue The Meaning Of Life Tour into March, then Kelsea will headline on her own Miss Me More Tour starting in April. Kelsea Ballerini is also nominated for Best Country Album at the upcoming 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 10th.