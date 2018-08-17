More Tributes Underway For Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin passed away on August 16th, but her memory and her music will live on forever.

Reports are that a celebration of the singer’s life will take place over multiple days in Detroit, and that her body will likely lie in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History. There are also plans for an All-Star Tribute Concert that were put in motion earlier in the week.

After news broke of Aretha Franklin’s passing on Thursday, the tributes and memories began to flood social media. A heartfelt message from Barack Obama, an asteroid named for the singer by NASA, and memories of love were shared around the world. Here’s a brief sample.

We’re saddened by the loss of Aretha Franklin. Asteroid 249516 Aretha, found by our NEOWISE mission and named after the singer to commemorate the #QueenOfSoul, will keep orbiting beyond Mars. See more details: https://t.co/NlW4vkmKDq pic.twitter.com/yZ0E5ofSQT — NASA (@NASA) August 16, 2018

From the time that Dinah Washington 1st told me that Aretha was the “next one” when she was 12-years old, until the present day, Aretha Franklin set the bar & she did it with the professionalism, class, grace, & humility that only a true Queen could... --: Hassan pic.twitter.com/IjT6I7NH1D — Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) August 16, 2018

God bless Aretha Franklin the queen of soul and peace and love to her family --✌️--------☮️ — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 16, 2018

Aretha was such a timeless inspiration to me and so many others, the ultimate queen, thank you for the gift of your voice, music and unshakeable soul ---- pic.twitter.com/me3FXBY4WZ — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) August 16, 2018

I’m very sad to hear about Aretha Franklin passing. She was one of the greatest and most emotional singers. I used to love listening to her in the sixties but her music is timeless. Love & Mercy to Aretha’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fFVKyjxIXT — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 16, 2018

This is the face of a young man who couldn't believe he was actually singing with the GREATEST OF ALL TIME. Thank you, Ms. Franklin for blessing us with your incomparable gift. Honored to have shared the stage with you even for a moment. Always bowing down to you. #QueenofSoul pic.twitter.com/4bZVAWcqeS — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) August 16, 2018