SCREENSHOTS: 'Us' Breaks Records At The Box Office

There's no double when it comes to the success of Us. The sophomore effort from Director Jordan Peele scored big at the box office, making $71.1 million in its opening weekend.

The film starring Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and Elisabeth Moss broke a few records on its way to the top, most impressively having the largest opening for an original, R-rated film since Ted took in $54.4 million in 2012. That also makes it bigger than the breakout hit A Quiet Place, which held the title of top original horror film debut with $50.2 million when it premiered last year. It's also the third biggest R-rated horror opening ever, coming in behind last year's Halloween and 2017's edition of It.

The story of a family tormented by their doppelgängers is already off to quicker start than Peele's first film. Get Out debuted with $33.3 million in 2017, going on to total $176 million domestically and win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Us has had the second best opening weekend of the year after Captain Marvel. It will face a challenge from Disney's live-action version of Dumbo opening on Friday.