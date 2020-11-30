Christmas Wish CT Toy Drive

It's the time of year that we all try to lend a hand to those in need. In the past, you've joined Christmas Wish CT at Wine Tastings, Christmas Concerts and Theater and brought a new, unwrapped toy. This is not possible with covid-19. But you can still donate a toy to a Connecticut child in need. Lite 100.5 WRCH, NBC CT and Telemundo CT are offering a safe "virtual" toy drive with toys going directly to kids in area shelters.

You can choose a doll, a truck, building blocks, board games, books and more! The toy will then be shipped to the Christmas Wish CT warehouse for distribution. Christmas Wish CT will also provide these children with warm Winter Coats, Boots, Hats, Mittens, Clothing and Big Y Grocery gift cards. You can learn more about us at www.christmaswishct.org

Use the QR Code below or click on the link: https://amz.run/3ez2