Mike Stacy Couch Surfs On The Caribbean Sea

My wife Carol has an adventurer in her. She saw Big Mabel on the beach and said to me, “it’s a comfy, inflatable couch... let’s take a ride.”

You wear life jackets and hold straps, which should have tipped us off. A speed boat pulls you through the Caribbean Sea? It’s terrifying fun, and included at Sandals where everything is included.

Win your Luxury Included® Vacation for two to any Sandals at WRCH.com/contests!