Mike Stacy Couch Surfs On The Caribbean Sea

This Gives "Couch Surfing" a Whole New Meaning!

October 2, 2018
Mike Stacy
Entertainment
Features
My wife Carol has an adventurer in her. She saw Big Mabel on the beach and said to me, “it’s a comfy, inflatable couch... let’s take a ride.” 

You wear life jackets and hold straps, which should have tipped us off. A speed boat pulls you through the Caribbean Sea?  It’s terrifying fun, and included at Sandals where everything is included.  

sandals resorts
sandals