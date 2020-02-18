CT Flower and Garden Show

Spring arrives in Southern New England. The 39th annual “Connecticut Flower & Garden Show” is coming Thursday, February 20 through Sunday, February 23, 2020 to the Connecticut Convention Center, 100 Columbus Blvd. in Hartford. Hours: Thursday, Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One of New England’s largest and most prestigious flower shows, it covers almost three acres and is themed “Connecticut Springs into Earth Day”, offering ideas for house, apartment and condo dwellers with:

- Over an acre of 24 gardens in full bloom by professional landscape designers and nonprofit organizations, including naturalistic, low maintenance, native, containers, epic tomatoes, vegetables, organic, herb, and pollinator gardens.

- Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut’s Advanced Standard Flower Show: over 12,000 square feet of “Spring Into Connecticut” design, horticulture, botanical arts and photography competition showcasing places to visit in Connecticut – over 500 entries from across the state.

- More than 300 booths of displays, activities, shopping: artisans, handcrafted gifts, fresh flowers, plants, garden ornaments, metalwork sculptures, herbs, bulbs, seeds, fertilizers, soils, gardening books, patio furniture, lawn and garden tools, equipment. Bring 1/2 cup of soil to UConn Co-op booth for free soil testing.

- Over 80 hours of free seminars. Experts include: Craig LeHoullier, author and Garden Writers Association Gold Award winner; Charlie Nardozzi, gardening coach, author and radio/TV host; Sandra Visnapuu of S.E.V. Design Group; Tom Christopher, horticultural journalist and Public Radio host; Jen Plasky of Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses in Greenwich; Rob Townsend of Aqua Scapes of CT – 2018 & 2019 Best of Show at CT Flower & Garden Show; Lorraine Ballato Advanced Master Gardener and horticulturist; Nancy DuBrule-Clemente, author, horticulturist, owner of Natureworks Horticultural Services in Northford. (See Page 3 of release for schedule)

- At the show entrance will be an 8-foot Enchanted Hobbit Tree sculpture, enhanced with florals and plants, by artist Shauna Shane of FentonRiver Studio in Storrs.

Admission: $18 Adults; Thursday/Friday only: $16 Seniors Age 62 and Over; $5 Children 5-12; Free Under Age 5. Admission payment by Cash Only.

Advance tickets are discounted by $2 – must buy before Monday, February 17 at these Connecticut locations: The Garden Barn Nursery & Landscape in Vernon; Natureworks in Northford; and Woodland Gardens in Manchester.

Parking:

Daily parking at the Connecticut Convention Center Garage: $9.00 all day; or $3.00 first hour and $2.00 per additional hour.

Thursday & Friday ONLY: Free parking & free shuttle at the Pequot Street lot at 18 Pequot Street, just north of I-84. Saturday & Sunday ONLY: $5.00 all day parking at Front Street North and South Garages, across the street from the Connecticut Convention Center.

www.ctflowershow.com

Sponsors: Connecticut Mulch Distributors, Inc., Maple Meadow Farm, Renewal by Anderson,

WRCH Lite 100.5, WFSB Channel 3, Bedard Enterprises, and North East Expos, Inc.

For more information, visit www.CTFlowerShow.com or 860-844-8461 or Facebook