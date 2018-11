Wow! Last Saturday, we did it again! And we couldn't have done it without you!



It was the 3rd Annual Ghostly Gala Halloween Party for Christmas Wish CT. Thanks to all who attended, donated, and/or volunteered! We raised around $9,400 (before expenses)!

Related Gallery: Photos From The Ghostly Gala

Check out the video to see all the spooky fun! We'll see you next year!