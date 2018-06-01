It's Lobster Season at the Ninety-Nine & Mike and Chuck are Divided

June 1, 2018
Mike Stacy

Allan Camp

It's Lobster Season at the Ninety-Nine!  

We LOVE Lobster... and with the Ninety-Nine Restaurants, everyone can have Lobster the way they like it!  We took a field trip to Ninety-Nine in Bristol. 

Chuck enjoyed the Hot Buttered Colossal Lobster Roll... warm buttery lobster meat, piled high on a grilled roll and served with french fries and coleslaw.

Mike equally enjoyed the Traditional Colossal Lobster Roll... sweet & tender lobster meat blended with just the right amount of mayo & celery, piled high in a grilled roll with shredded lettuce.  And of course, with savory french fries and coleslaw!

So how do YOU roll?  Hot or Cold?

Allan Camp

Tags: 
lobster
ninety-nine