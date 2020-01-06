Join Mike Stacy For a Tuscany & Italian Riviera Vacation

Lite 100.5 WRCH Listeners! You are invited to join Mike Stacy and the WRCH Vacation Club on vacation-- this year! The destination is ITALY, including Tuscany and the Italian Riviera, taking place August 21-28, 2020!

Experience the romance of travel among the rolling hills of Tuscany and along the colorful coast of the Italian Riviera. Welcome to Tuscany. Settle in for a relaxing 3-night stay at a traditional Tuscan estate.* Tonight, join your fellow travelers for a lively welcome dinner.

Then, as you head towards Italy’s picturesque Riviera, make a stop in the medieval city of Lucca, encircled by 16th-century Renaissance walls. Join a local guide for a tour showcasing the Cathedral of San Martino and the Piazza Napoleone. Continue on to the spectacular Italian Riviera and check in for your 3-night stay... and you, Mike Stacy, and the WRCH Vacation Club will travel as a group for the duration of the trip.

The tour also features the option to include round trip air from Bradley International Airport, air taxes and fees/surcharges, hotel transfers, and 10 meals over eight days.

We hope you join us!

CLICK HERE to learn more and book your trip NOW.

It’s why we travel. Collette.

* Not Included in Price: Cancellation Waiver and Insurance of $315 per person