Our Companions April Pets
Glinda, Zoe & Lacey
April 12, 2018
Susan Linker from Our Companions stopped by with these beauties looking for families... let's meet them!
Glinda
Are you looking for an affectionate, loveable lap cat? Glinda is a stunning 10 year old black female that is all of that and more! She would prefer to be queen of her household and get all the love and attention for herself. She would thrive in a lower activity household where she can relax, hangout and be a purrrfect companion! If you think you might be a good fit for this beauty, contact [email protected] or 860-242-9999 ext. 302
Zoey and Lacey
Zoey and Lacey our beautiful bonded pair of German Shepherd Dogs are over here wondering where on earth all of the GSD people are! These gorgeous girls made the news back in August when they were found abandoned at a park in Glastonbury and after several months of care and love, are finally ready to head to their forever home - together! These two are extremely bonded and need to be together at all times. They are so well-behaved and love to lounge about inside, getting pets and just being polite as can be! These girls are great with children, but only have eyes for each other and are not fans of other dogs, so they should be the only pups in their forever home. For more info, please contact us directly so that we can return your inquiry in a timely manner. You can call us at 860-242-9999 x302 or email [email protected].