Our Companions April Pets

Susan Linker from Our Companions stopped by with these beauties looking for families... let's meet them!

Glinda

Are you looking for an affectionate, loveable lap cat? Glinda is a stunning 10 year old black female that is all of that and more! She would prefer to be queen of her household and get all the love and attention for herself. She would thrive in a lower activity household where she can relax, hangout and be a purrrfect companion! If you think you might be a good fit for this beauty, contact [email protected] or 860-242-9999 ext. 302

Our Companions