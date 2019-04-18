Meet Matilda and Brooke from Our Companions

Susan Linker from Our Companions popped in to Allan, Mike & Mary with two adorable pets looking for fur-ever homes. Lets meet them!

Matilda has a meaning of “battle mighty” and this beautiful 15.5 year old lady has battled to overcome her shyness despite her difficult past. She is seeking a quiet home to spend her days cuddling, lounging and being the best company someone could ask for. She’s gentle, great litter box habits, enjoys some playtime and overall an easy girl. Matilda is looking to be queen of her castle to soak up all the attention for herself. Her age doesn’t get in her way and if you look at her face, you’d never know she was a day over 2. Adopting a senior cat has an abundance of rewards for both human and feline. If you think you could be her forever retirement home contact [email protected] or 860-242-9999 ext. 302.

Our Companions

Meet Brooke! She is a 3-year old Sight Hound who made her way to Our Companions by way of Afghanistan. Brook is a regal and sleek beauty, who can by shy upon an initial meeting. Once you've gained her trust, this independent gal will be a loyal and steadfast companion. You do have to be mindful of her space, but she will prompt you for a belly rub or a chin scratch by leaning right up against you. She requires a fenced yard as she is always on the lookout for anything on the move - squirrels, birds or leaves. Once she has had her walk, she is relaxed indoors, and loves to stretch out on a couch or the floor. Brooke would like an adult-only home, without other dogs or cats. If interested in meeting this sweet and perceptive gal, please contact [email protected] or 860-242-9999 ext.302.