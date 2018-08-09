Find Your Fur-ever Family Member Here!

Rose is an absolute delight and will be a wonderful addition to any family but especially an active family! She is a Catahoula Leopard Dog mix, only 7 months old so she has tons of puppy energy, loves her walks, loves-loves-loves toys, and is looking forward to a new family who will welcome her into their home and give her all she needs. I know she will pay it back ten-fold!

She loves everyone, likes other dogs, might be a bit too energetic for very little children but that would be up to her new family to decide!

Right now she is living her days at a vet's facility because her original family made the decision that they did not have enough time to care for her well. As you can imagine, this is not the life she wants or deserves-she wants her own family and her own yard!





