Our Companions July Pets of the Month

Meet Sheba . She is one of the sweetest cats you’ll ever meet! She’s gentle and easygoing and adores affection and attention. As soon as you sit down she will jump on your lap put both her paws on your shoulders and give you a big hug. Talk about a lap cat! She loves company and would be an absolutely perfect companion kitty. Sheba lived previously with a small dog but as she isn’t a fan of other cats, needs a feline-free home. To learn more about this sweet and petite 8 year old beauty, please contact us directly at 860-242-9999 x 302 or email [email protected]

Our Companions