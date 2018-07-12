Our Companions July Pets of the Month
July 12, 2018
Meet Sheba . She is one of the sweetest cats you’ll ever meet! She’s gentle and easygoing and adores affection and attention. As soon as you sit down she will jump on your lap put both her paws on your shoulders and give you a big hug. Talk about a lap cat! She loves company and would be an absolutely perfect companion kitty. Sheba lived previously with a small dog but as she isn’t a fan of other cats, needs a feline-free home. To learn more about this sweet and petite 8 year old beauty, please contact us directly at 860-242-9999 x 302 or email [email protected]
Estie would like to be your bestie! This sweet hound/pointer mix is about 2 years old and is a recent graduate of her first level of training classes. She is very active and is likely to be a handful for small children. A true athlete, Estie is looking for a home with a fenced in yard where she can run some serious laps. She hopes whatever home she finds will take her to training class because she is learning so much and she wants to be the best-ESTIE and bright-ESTIE possible. Estie can be nervous in new situations and has shown that she can adapt quickly with some patience. With some TLC this girl may be just what you are looking for. For inquiries please email [email protected].