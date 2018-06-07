Our Companions June Pets of the Month

Susan Linker from Our Companions stopped in with 2 gorgeous animals from their Ashford Sanctuary... let's meet them!

Meet Kiki.

She is an affectionate 10 year old female that can be a bit shy but is happy to greet people and enjoys interactive play. Kiki can be an only cat or can live with another friendly feline. She is FIV+, however cats with FIV can live long, normal healthy lives and can live happily in a home with other cats as long as there is no extreme aggression and a proper introduction is done. . If you think you could be Kiki’s forever home, contact us for more information. For more information, contact [email protected] or 860-242-9999 ext. 302.

Our Companions

Tripp is indeed a trip! He lives at our Sanctuary and is a favorite of all our volunteers-they love to walk with him or just hang out with him on the couch!

He walks well on his leash, loves to run in the field or just sniff as they stroll thru the woods! And when his day is finished he is happy to snuggle and then tuck himself into bed-he always covers himself with his blankets so he stays toasty warm! Tripp is a happy guy but does take a few minutes to warm up to new people. He does have healed burns on the top of his body (an old injury) and that may explain his nervousness around new people. But once you are in, you are in and he will love you!

He hopes to find his new home with adults who will love him and cuddle with him, take him on walks, and spoil him! He is crate trained, is 9 years young and around 15 lbs. To learn more about this little gem, please call Our Companions at 860-242-999 or e-mail [email protected]

