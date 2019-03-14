Our Companions March Pets of the Month - Cordelia and Roxi

Susan Linker brought Roxi & Cordelia by to Meet Allan, Mike & Mary... they are looking for a forever family. Could it be yours?



Looking for a home fit for a queen! Cordelia is a petite, beautiful 1 year old female looking for her forever home. She has raised 2 litters and her final set of babies went to their homes recently. After being spayed and now fully recovered she is ready to be given royal treatment of lots of playtime, good food, comfy beds and some one on one time with family. Cordelia would prefer to not share her pampering with anyone else so she hopes to find a home she can be center of attention. If you think you could be her forever person please contact [email protected] or 860-242-9999 ext. 302

Our Companions

Smart, energetic, and friendly –this is Roxi! This 1-year-old pitbull loves running in the play yards, playing fetch, and spending time with her people! Roxi is a loyal companion, but still needs training and patience. She's currently attending our training classes with her favorite volunteer, and is learning so much! She would benefit greatly if her new owners continued her training. She’s looking for an adult-only home with experienced dog people who have time to give her lots of love, attention, and playtime, and one where she is the only pet. Roxi is crate-trained and about 50 lbs. To learn more, email [email protected] or call 860-242-9999 ext. 302.

