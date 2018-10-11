Are You Mabel & Barnaby's Furever Home?
Susan Linker from Our Companions brought in two adorable animals looking for furever homes. Let's meet them!
Mabel
Mabel is a sweet 5 year old girl who loves her people young and old! She will happily follow you around the house, relax on the couch, or get excited to go out for a walk or a car ride. At 50 lbs she thinks she’s a lap dog so she needs to be securely fastened in the car, or else she’ll try to climb into your lap. Mabel loves her family but she isn’t happy sharing with another canine family member.. Mabel is active and likes to spend as much time as possible with her people so a family with a flexible schedule would be the best! Mabel is waiting to meet you! You can learn more about this sweet girl by contacting [email protected] or calling 860-242-9999 x 302.
Barnaby
Barnaby thinks getting attention is the best treat ever! He’s an incredibly engaging and fun little guy --– he loves sitting in laps, greeting visitors, chatting and showing everyone what a great personality he has! He’s always up for playtime, his other favorite thing along with humans. If you’re looking for a lively friend who is affectionate, energetic and very handsome, Barnaby may be the kitty for you! While he has FIV, he’s not slowed down a bit. Cats with FIV can live long, normal, healthy lives and can live happily in a home with other cats as long as there is no extreme aggression and a proper introduction is done. If you would like more information about this loving 5 year old boy, please contact Donna at 860-242-9999 or email [email protected].