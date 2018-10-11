Are You Mabel & Barnaby's Furever Home?

Susan Linker from Our Companions brought in two adorable animals looking for furever homes. Let's meet them!

Mabel

Our Companions

Mabel is a sweet 5 year old girl who loves her people young and old! She will happily follow you around the house, relax on the couch, or get excited to go out for a walk or a car ride. At 50 lbs she thinks she’s a lap dog so she needs to be securely fastened in the car, or else she’ll try to climb into your lap. Mabel loves her family but she isn’t happy sharing with another canine family member.. Mabel is active and likes to spend as much time as possible with her people so a family with a flexible schedule would be the best! Mabel is waiting to meet you! You can learn more about this sweet girl by contacting [email protected] or calling 860-242-9999 x 302.



Barnaby

Our Companions