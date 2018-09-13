Pet Adoption and a new look for Our Companions

Susan Linker from Our Companions stopped but with a senior cat and a puppy looking for fur-ever homes. Are you their person(s)?!?

Our Companions

Amber is a 2 year old Hound mix looking for a quiet new home. Reserved at first, Amber quickly learns to trust and is eager to share her cuddles. She is a smart girl and is loving her training classes and has already passed level I. A single family home is essential for Amber as condo life proved to not be a good fit .Although Amber lived with her sister for the first 2 years of her life she would benefit from being the only dog. Don't fret though, she still enjoys having leash walks with other dogs. Not suitable for smaller children Amber may do well with older children and teens. She is great in her crate and is more than happy to hang out while you work all day and give you that love and attention you need when you get home. For inquiries please email [email protected].





Our Companions

Clementine is the perfect guy to be your best buddy on the couch! He’s mellow, super sweet and loving and would like nothing more than to curl up with you! He’s adaptable and patient and a fantastic companion. He gets around fine but has a little hip stiffnesss, So no worries about him jumping up on the counter! If you would like to learn more about making this handsome 12 year old part of your life, please contact Donna at 860-242-9999 x 302 or [email protected].