Our Companions September Pets of the Month
Priscilla and Brooke
Susan Linker from Our Companions popped in with two pets looking for forever homes. Let's meet them!
Priscilla is so friendly and affectionate and what a sunny outlook on life! She is a social girl who loves to be around people, play with her toys and is loving no longer braving the elements outdoors! She’s an easy to please gal, a wonderful companion and absolutely stunning …. she has the most beautiful blue eyes! She has experience with other cats so could do well with a feline friend. If you’d like more information on this this sweet 8 year old, please contact Donna at 860-242-999 x 302 or Donna@ourcompanions.org.
Meet Brooke! She is a 3-year old Sight Hound who made her way to Our Companions by way of Afghanistan. Brook is a regal and sleek beauty, who can by shy upon an initial meeting. Once you've gained her trust, this independent gal will be a loyal and steadfast companion. You do have to be mindful of her space, but she will prompt you for a belly rub or a chin scratch by leaning right up against you. She requires a fenced yard as she is always on the lookout for anything on the move - squirrels, birds or leaves. Once she has had her walk, she is relaxed indoors, and loves to stretch out on a couch or the floor. Brooke would like an adult-only home, without other dogs or cats. If interested in meeting this sweet and perceptive gal, please contact Daryl@OurCompanions.org or 860-242-9999 ext.302.