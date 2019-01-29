Shades Of Ireland Tour: The First Two Days

Lite 100.5 WRCH and Collette guided touring have teamed up to offer you the Shades Of Ireland experience, a ten-day tour of Ireland with Mike Stacy and fellow WRCH listeners!

You can book your spot on the tour now by calling 800-581-8942 and referring to booking #923983 or visiting gocollette.com, but we wanted to share some day-by-day details of the tour as well.

Here's how travelers will spend the first two days of the journey:

Day 1 (Saturday, August 17, 2019): Overnight flight anticipation mounts as you wind your way toward the Emerald Isle and its many wonders. Rich history, rolling hills, and warm smiles lie ahead in Dublin, Waterford, Killarney and Limerick. With tomorrow comes quintessential Ireland.

Day 2 (Sunday, August 18, 2019): Dublin, Ireland - The tour begins! Get a taste of old Dublin. Tonight, you and your fellow travelers revel in a traditional Irish evening, including regional cuisine.

We'll be sharing more details of the trip over the coming days. In the meantime, remember to visit gocollette.com to learn more about the Shades of Ireland tour.