Shades Of Ireland Tour: Go Back In Time In Kilkenny

Lite 100.5 WRCH and Collette guided touring have teamed up to offer you the Shades Of Ireland experience, a ten-day tour of Ireland with Mike Stacy and fellow WRCH listeners!

We shared details of the first days of the tour earlier (catch up here), and now we're on to what you'll get to do on Day 4.

Ready to join us for the Ireland experience of a lifetime? Book your spot on the tour now by calling 800-581-8942 and referring to booking #923983 or visiting gocollette.com.

Day 4 (Tuesday, August 20, 2019): Dublin - Kilkenny - Waterford.

Step back in time! Begin the day in the medieval splendor of 12th century Kilkenny on the River Nore. Then, in Waterford, embark on a leisurely paced walking tour of Ireland’s oldest city.

It’s your choice! Tour the Waterford Crystal factory and learn how exquisite crystal has been made for centuries

-OR-

Visit the Medieval Museum for a guided tour and glass of wine in the 15th-century Mayor’s Wine Vault.

We'll be sharing more details of the trip over the coming days. In the meantime, remember to visit gocollette.com to learn more about the Shades of Ireland tour.