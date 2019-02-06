Shades Of Ireland Tour: See the Blarney Stone

Lite 100.5 WRCH and Collette guided touring have teamed up to offer you the Shades Of Ireland experience, a ten-day tour of Ireland with Mike Stacy and fellow WRCH listeners!

We shared details of the first days of the tour earlier (catch up here), and now we're on to what you'll get to do on Day 5.

Ready to join us for the Ireland experience of a lifetime? Book your spot on the tour now by calling 800-581-8942 and referring to booking #923983 or visiting gocollette.com.

Day 5 (Wednesday, August 21, 2019): Waterford - Blarney Stone - Killarney.

Live the legend... the story goes that those who kiss the Blarney Stone gain the gift of eloquence. This morning, give it a shot at historic Blarney Castle. Cross into County Kerry and continue on to charming Killarney. In Killarney’s stunning national park, board a traditional boat and sail through the breathtaking lakes in the company of an expert boatman.

This evening, it’s Diner’s Choice... tonight’s dinner is included, and you’ll choose the perfect spot from a "menu" of Killarney’s great restaurants.

We'll be sharing more details of the trip over the coming days. In the meantime, remember to visit gocollette.com to learn more about the Shades of Ireland tour.