Summertime is Lobster Time at Ninety Nine

Summertime is Lobster Time and at the Ninety-Nine they have three Colossal Lobster Rolls to choose from! All three Lobster Rolls are packed with 100% North Atlantic Lobster Meat on a grilled Brioche Roll! The Men of Lite took a field trip to Ninety-Nine in Bristol.

Chuck and Allan enjoyed the Hot Buttered Colossal Lobster Roll... warm and tossed with butter! Chuck had french fries and coleslaw while Allan opted for Broccoli.

Mike tried the NEW BLT Colossal Lobster Roll... sweet & tender lobster meat blended with just the right amount of mayo & celery, piled high in a grilled roll with shredded lettuce, tomato and applewood smoked bacon. And of course, with savory french fries and coleslaw!

Today (May 30, 2019) through Sunday, order any Colossal Lobster Roll and you'll receive a free three course meal upgrade! That's a free house salad or cup of soup (we had their famous Seafood Chowder) and a free petite treat dessert (we tried two different ones... lemon and peanut butter!)

So how do YOU roll? Hot or Cold or BLT?

P.S. Everything is better with Bacon!

Allan Camp

