Try It Tuesday with Allan, Mike & Mary. May is National Beef Month. No surprise here. Who doesn't love hamburgers and/or meatballs?!?

Today we have special guest Ayelet Connell, PhD in studio. She is a Paleo and Gluten-free Chef and Food Blogger. We try Beetnik Organic Grass Fed Beef Meatballs! Ayelet has prepared them in a Bourbon Tomato Sauce and served them on Gluten-free rolls.