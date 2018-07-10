Summer Celery & Radish Salad

July 10, 2018
Mike Stacy

Mike Stacy

#TryitTuesday

A great, refreshing Summer Salad recipe from this past Sunday's Parade section.  3 thumbs up from Allan, Mike & Mary!

Celery, Radishes, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice, Olive Oil, Jalepeno and salt.  

Click on the Recipe!

Tags: 
celery
radish
summer salad