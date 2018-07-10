Summer Celery & Radish Salad
July 10, 2018
#TryitTuesday
A great, refreshing Summer Salad recipe from this past Sunday's Parade section. 3 thumbs up from Allan, Mike & Mary!
Celery, Radishes, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice, Olive Oil, Jalepeno and salt.
Click on the Recipe!
