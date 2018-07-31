Egglettes Make Hard Boiled Eggs Easy

Ever had a Facebook video ad catch your eye? We did. The claim is Hard Boiled Eggs can be quick and easy. No peeling! Just crack your egg in the silicone container and boil it.

Allan, Mike & Mary did a side-by-side taste test with a traditional hard boiled egg (egg in a pot with water. Bring to a boil. Turn off burner and let it sit on for 10 minutes)

In our test, the texture and taste are different in the traditional vs. Egglette. Overall, we did not think that it's worth saving the time of peeling the egg. The egg is simply not as good as the traditonal. Also, the silicone container is not easy to clean event when using cooking spray or oil. It did not pass Try It Tuesday - but let us know what you think!

Mike Stacy

