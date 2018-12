Christmas Wish CT took place at Nomad's Adventure Quest, and we got to grant wishes for a whole lot of kids and families. See a video of the highlights from this year's Christmas Wish event, courtesy of VBM Productions.

15 years ago Christmas Wish was one person. Today it’s 107 volunteers & donors. It’s so easy to offer kindness and watch it GROW. Pay for another’s coffee. Hold open the door. Smile! Change the World!