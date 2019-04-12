Weekend According to Mike April 12th - 14th

***********Join Lite 100.5 WRCH's Mike Stacy for Patient Appreciation Day at First Line Dental in Manchester Saturday morning from 10 to noon. Enter to win a 48 inch Flat Screen TV, Teeth Whitening, Power Toothbrushes and more! Be 1 of the first 15 to complete the Dental Word Search and receive your free Easter Meal including Ham, Mashed Potatoes, Veggies and more from Miller Foods of Avon. Play Plinko for prizes including movie screening passes and reusable grocery bags!*********

MUSIC:

The New Haven Symphony Orchestra performs the Music of Queen at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Saturday 7:30pm. Tickets $25- $65. www.oakdale.com of 203-265-1501.

Hartford Symphony Orchestra Masterworks Series presents Vaughan Williams & Mendelssohn Friday and Saturday 8pm and Sunday 3pm at the Belding Theater at The Bushnell. Tickets begin at $40. Student tickets are $10 for all performances and $25 tickets are available on Saturday evening for patrons age 40 and under. To purchase tickets or for more information, please call 860-987-5900 or visit www.hartfordsymphony.org

Justin Timberlake stars at Mohegan Sun Arena Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm. These concerts were rescheduled from last December. Tickets $129-$399. www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711

Aaron Neville comes to Foxwoods Fox Theater Saturday 8pm. Tickets $40. www.foxwoods.com or 800.200.2882

THEATER:

"The Music Man" breaks out the big trombone at the Goodspeed Operahouse now through June 20th. Tickets $35-$79. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

"Wild Kratts Live 2.0" brings back Chris and Martin Kratt and live animals to the Bushnell Friday 6:30pm. Tickets $ 19. "Whose Live Anyway" brings improv laughs to the Bushnell in Hartford Saturday 8pm. Tickets $25 - $70. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900.

"The Book of Mormon" is on stage at the Palace Theater in Waterbury Friday 8pm, Saturday 2 & 8pm and Sunday 1 & 6:30pm. *Contains explicit language* Tickets $42-$125. www.palacetheaterct.org or 203-346-2000.

"Dreamgirls" visits Cheney Hall in Manchester Friday & Saturday 8pm and Sunday 2pm. Tickets $25-$30. 860-647-9824 or www.cheneyhall.org

"Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense" bring fun to Hartford Stage through April 20th. Tickets $25-$90. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151

"Girlfriend" plays Theaterworks Hartford through April 21st. Tickets $15-$70. theaterworkshartford.org (Remember, Theaterworks Main Theater is undergoing renovations. Shows are currently at the Wadsworth Atheneum)

"The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)" takes the stage at CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin now through April 27th. Tickets $35. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248

EVENTS:

The FINAL Hartford Wolf Pack home game of the season is Friday 7:15pm at XL Center in Hartford against the Hershey Bears. Tickets $13-$45. www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Catch a Hartford Yard Goats game this weekend at Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford Friday and Saturday 7pm including post-game fireworks and Sunday at 6pm. Tickets start at $10. www.milb.com/hartford

Beer & Bacon Brewfest includes samples of more than 20 craft breweries and a bacon themed buffet at City Steam Brewery, 942 Main Street, Hartford Sunday 1-4pm. Tickets are $38 and benefit Riverfront Recapture. Discounted tickets for Designated Drivers. 860-525-1600 or www.citysteam.biz

Family Farm Fest is celebrated at Old Sturbridge Village with baby lambs, calves, piglets and chicks Saturday and Sunday this weekend and next 9:30am to 4pm. The event also includes live music, hay rides and protrayals of Laura Ingalls from Little House on the Prairie. 800-733-1830 or www.osv.org

Six Flags New England is open daily through April 21st for Spring Break. www.sixflagsnewengland.com

Easter Egg Hunts/Bunny Fun this weekend includes a Flashlight Egg Hunt Friday 6:30-8pm on the Windsor Town Green for ages 1 & 2 only. Free; Riverfront Park, 200 Welles Street in Glastonbury offers the chance for your fur-babies to hunt for treats for canines and humans. Admission is $10. Dog must be leashed and have updated vaccines; Enjoy Easter Bunny Fun Days April 13, 14, 19 & 20 from 10am to 4:30pm at the CT Trolley Museum, 58 North Road, East Granby. Egg Hunts, Bunny photos and Trolley rides! Admission Adults $13, Seniors $12, Kids 4-12 $11, Kids 3 and under $4. www.ct-trolley.org; Induldge in a Bunny Breakfast Buffet at Stew Leonards on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Saturday at 10:30am. Ages 2-12 $12.99. Older than 12 $14.99. www.stewleonards.com; **REMINDER*** The 23rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Farmington Miniature Golf and Ice Cream Parlor with Lite 100.5 WRCH to benefit Our Companions Animal Rescue is NEXT Saturday, April 20th!

St. Lucian's Residence, 532 Burritt Street, New Britain is having an Easter event with Pierogi, Easter Butter Lambs, Babka, Golabki, Soups, Pastries and more Saturday 8am to 1pm.

Try your luck in an Escape Room including The Skeleton Key, 61 Raymond Road, West Hartford with an Egyptian tomb theme www.skeleton-key.com ; Lara's Labyrinth in Wethersfield with a Game of Thrones type adventure www.laraslabyrinth.com ; Codeword Escape in Rocky Hill and save the Princess in the Curse of the Golden Touch www.codewordescape.com

The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.