Weekend According to Mike April 19th-21st

***********Join Lite 100.5 WRCH for the 23rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt to benefit Our Companion's Animal Rescue at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington. 0-2 years old Hunt at 11am; 3-4 years old at 11:45am; 5-6 year olds at 12:30pm; 7, 8 & 9 year olds at 1:15pm; and the day ends at 2pm with the Sensory Friendly Round. There is also face painting from Fun-E-Faces, Bounce About An Inflatable Company provides bouncing fun, Roaming Railroad offers train rides, Meet Sparkle the Clown PLUS H & H Photography offers photos with the Easter Bunny! Allan, Mike & Mary's Mike Stacy is your host for the day. Admission is $3 per child. Photos, food and train require separate payment. PARKING IS AN ISSUE. Please park at Farmington Gardens across the street on Route 4. A Police Officer will be set-up to help cross at the Mini-Golf Course*********

MUSIC:

Los Lonely Boys star in a FREE show in the Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Friday at 8pm. www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711

THEATER:

"The Music Man" breaks out the big trombone at the Goodspeed Operahouse now through June 20th. Tickets $35-$79. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

Shen Yun visits the Bushnell in Hartford Saturday 2:30 & 7:30pm. Shen Yun takes you on an extraordinary journey through China’s 5,000 years of divine culture, from the origins of civilization to the modern day. Tickets $80-$150. 860-987-5900 or visit www.bushnell.org

"Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense" brings fun to Hartford Stage through Saturday. Tickets $25-$90. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151

"Girlfriend" plays Theaterworks Hartford through Sunday. Tickets $15-$70. theaterworkshartford.org (Remember, Theaterworks Main Theater is undergoing renovations. Shows are currently at the Wadsworth Atheneum)

"The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)" takes the stage at CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin now through April 27th. Tickets $35. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248

The Hollywood at the Bijou Film Series tribute on the films of 1939 - 80th Anniversary continues with "THE SON OF FRANKENSTEIN" starring Boris Karloff, Bela Lugosi & Basil Rathbone

on real film, with classic cartoons Friday and Saturday at 7pm. $3.00 donation. Presented by "The Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum" at The Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer Street, Bristol, CT. Bring your camera - have your photo taken with our life size Karloff Frankenstein Monster! www.preservehollywood.org

Bob Saget comes to Foxwoods Fox Theater Saturday 8pm. Tickets $32-$57. www.foxwoods.com or 800.200.2882

EVENTS:

Catch a Hartford Yard Goats game this weekend at Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford Friday and Saturday 7pm including post-game fireworks and Sunday at 6pm. Tickets start at $10. www.milb.com/hartford

Family Farm Fest is celebrated at Old Sturbridge Village with baby lambs, calves, piglets and chicks Saturday and Sunday this weekend 9:30am to 4pm. The event also includes live music, hay rides and protrayals of Laura Ingalls from Little House on the Prairie. 800-733-1830 or www.osv.org

Micro-Wrestling All-Stars presents Midget Wrestling at The Dome in the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Saturday 8pm. Tickets $19-$45. www.oakdale.com of 203-265-1501.

Six Flags New England is open daily through Sunday for Spring Break. www.sixflagsnewengland.com

Enjoy Easter Bunny Fun Saturday 10am to 4:30pm at the CT Trolley Museum, 58 North Road, East Granby. Egg Hunts, Bunny photos and Trolley rides! Admission Adults $13, Seniors $12, Kids 4-12 $11, Kids 3 and under $4. www.ct-trolley.org; Did you know Peter Cottontail had a brother? Long Lost and Neglected Bunny Brother Roger Rottentail dares you to find him in Fright Haven in the Stratford Square Shopping Plaza in Stratford Friday night 7 to 10. Tickets $20 in advance or $25 at the door. www.toursandevents.com/frighthaven

Spring Bird Walks every Saturday through June 15th at Hammonassett State Park with the Audubon Shop 8-10:30am. 203-245-9056 or www.audubonshop.com

Hop on a Luxury Motor Coach and travel to the new MGM Springfield Casino Saturday at 4pm from Municipal Stadium on the Waterbury/Watertown line and 4:30pm from the Commuter Lot across from Target near Westfarms. You'll receive a $20 Slot play certificate, $10 food voucher and an MGM gift and can enjoy 5 hours of shopping, playing and dining before returning home. $40 per person, while supplies last to benefit Christmas Wish CT. Prize giveaways and fun on the bus (provided by Town & Country Transportation of New Britain).

Try your luck in an Escape Room including The Skeleton Key, 61 Raymond Road, West Hartford with an Egyptian tomb theme www.skeleton-key.com ; Lara's Labyrinth in Wethersfield with a Game of Thrones type adventure www.laraslabyrinth.com ; Codeword Escape in Rocky Hill and save the Princess in the Curse of the Golden Touch www.codewordescape.com

The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.