Weekend According to Mike April 26th-28th

MUSIC:

Jason Derulo comes to Foxwoods GrandTheater Saturday 8pm. Tickets $45-$80. www.foxwoods.com or 800.200.2882

Punk Poet Patti Smith and her band take the stage at the Bushnell Saturday 8pm. Tickets start at $75. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes star in a FREE show in the Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Friday at 8pm. www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711

Poco is the headliner Saturday 4pm at the Daffodil Festival at Hubbard Park in Meriden. (More information below)

Enjoy two great nights of Smooth Jazz for a great cause with Jay Rowe's Smooth Jazz for Scholars Friday 8pm and Saturday 8pm at the Parsons Complex in Milford. This year's scheduled artists include Marion Meadows, Nick Colionne, Marion Meadows, Chieli Minucci and more! Tickets $45 for either night. www.hartfordjazzsociety.com or 203-415-8878.

American Idol contestant Crystal Bowersox plays Infinity Hall in Norfolk Friday 8pm. Tickets $35-$55. www.infinityhall.com or 866-666-6306.

THEATER:

"The Music Man" breaks out the big trombone at the Goodspeed Operahouse now through June 20th. Tickets $35-$79. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

"The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)" takes the stage at CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin now through Saturday. Tickets $35. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248

"The Who's Tommy" plays Seven Angels Theater in Waterbury through May 19th. Tickets $44-$57.50. www.sevenangelstheatre.org or 203-757-4676.

Be dazzled by Dancing Pro Derek Hough Saturday 8pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $19-$39. www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711

Dennis Miller comes to Foxwoods Fox Theater Friday 8pm. Tickets $55-$76. www.foxwoods.com or 800.200.2882

Imported Improv featuring the Future Wives from New York City brings laughs to Sea Tea Improv Studios, 15 Asylum Street in Hartford Saturday 9pm. Tickets $10. www.seateaimprov.com

EVENTS:

The Daffodils are back with the 41st Annual Daffodil Festival in Meriden's Hubbard Park Saturday 10am to 9pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm. The event is free and includes rides, food, live music and fireworks Saturday night. Free shuttles run continuously (check website) NO PARKING in Hubbard Park. www.daffodilfest.com

Spend an Evening with the Clintons... President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton Friday 7:30pm at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford. Tickets $59-$99. www.oakdale.com or 203-265-1501

Celebrate East Haddam! Saturday 11am - 3pm, Heritage Park, 15 Great Hillwood Rd, Moodus. FREE General Admission! Live Music, demonstrations, face painting & bounce house! Meet and Greet Local Businesses; purchase lunch from local food vendors, explore merchant booths, enter to win a prize, learn about special programs, promotions, and local summer events all in beautiful East Haddam! (Rain Date is Sunday) Search Celebrate East Haddam on Facebook or CTVisit for more information.

Saturday is Game Night Part 2 - a 21 and older event 8pm to Midnight, 28 Howard Avenue, Ansonia to benefit Service After Service - a Veteran founded organization doing great things for local communities. Admisson is $15 and includes games, hors d'oeuvres, signature drinks and more. www.serviceafterserviceinc.org

Set Back Card Tournament – Friday at St. Pius X Church Hall, 525 Woodtick Rd. Wolcott. Registration begins at 6:30 with the 7 game tournament commencing at 7pm. Tickets are $15 each ages 16 to adult and will be available at the door. Your ticket includes door prizes, snacks and a dessert buffet. 203 233-6407.

CRIS Radio invites you to join them at the Bond Ballroom in Hartford Saturday Dining and Dancing in the Dark. The evening begins at 5:30 with a social hour followed by a delicious dinner and then the main event. CRIS Radio’s own version of Dancing with the Stars featuring celebrity dance performances choreographed by the Arthur Murray Studio of New Britain. Cap off the night with open dancing to the music of Eight to the Bar. Tickets are $125 each and are available by calling CRIS Radio at 860-527-8000 or e-mail [email protected].

Find great bargains and food at the Simsbury Flea & Smorgasboard Saturday 9am to 5pm at Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts on Iron Horse Boulevard. www.simsburyflea.com

Enjoy a Fairy Party with Tinkerbell at the New England Carousel Museum in Bristol Friday 4pm. Meet Tink, create your own fairy house, get your face painted too! $20 children. $5 adults. For Members - $10 children and adults are free. 860-585-5411 or www.thecarouselmuseum.org

Take in the sights and smells with the Fine Arts and Flowers Show at the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford Friday 11am to 5pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am to 5pm. Admission is $18. Seniors are $15. Students $8. Children 7 & younger are $3. www.thewadwsworth.org

The 6th Annual Barkhamsted Earth Day Nature Festival is Sunday 12:30-5pm at Matthies Grove Pavilion, Peoples State Forest, East River Road, Barhamsted. The event includes demos and learning about falcons and birds of prey, butterflies, bears and wild animals, bees, plants, insects, salamanders, snakes, turtles and more! Enjoy free hot dogs, munchies and music from The Travelin Trout.

Spring Bird Walks every Saturday through June 15th at Hammonassett State Park with the Audubon Shop 8-10:30am. 203-245-9056 or www.audubonshop.com

Try your luck in an Escape Room including The Skeleton Key, 61 Raymond Road, West Hartford with an Egyptian tomb theme www.skeleton-key.com ; Lara's Labyrinth in Wethersfield with a Game of Thrones type adventure www.laraslabyrinth.com ; Codeword Escape in Rocky Hill and save the Princess in the Curse of the Golden Touch www.codewordescape.com

The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.