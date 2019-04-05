Weekend According to Mike April 5th - 7th

MUSIC:

Mariah Carey visits the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Friday 8pm. Tickets $41- $230. www.oakdale.com of 203-265-1501.

2Cellos star at Mohegan Sun Arena Friday 8pm. Tickets $39 - $69. (If it's Friday morning and you are reading this and would like to see 2Cellos FREE, call 860-678-1005. Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis) www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra presents "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" with live orchestral accompaniment Saturday at 1 & 7pm at the Bushnell in Hartford. Tickets $38.50 - $88.50. www.hartfordsymphony.org or 860-987-5900.

THEATER:

"Rock of Ages: 10th Anniversary Tour" comes to Foxwoods Fox Theater Friday through Sunday. Tickets $49 - $75. www.foxwoods.com or 800.200.2882

"Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense" bring fun to Hartford Stage through April 20th. Tickets $25-$90. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151

William Shakespeare's "Macbeth" finished at The Hole in the Wall Theater in New Britain on Saturday. Tickets $20 (discounts for students and Seniors). 860-229-3049 or www.hitw.org

"Girlfriend" plays Theaterworks Hartford through April 21st. Tickets $15-$70. theaterworkshartford.org (Remember, Theaterworks Main Theater is undergoing renovations. Shows are currently at the Wadsworth Atheneum)

"The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)" takes the stage at CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin now through April 27th. Tickets $35. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248

EVENTS:

Bring your appetite to the 14th Annual Taste of Wethersfield Saturday 7pm at the Keeney Memorial Cultural Arts Center. Tickets $30-$35 and benefit the Historical educational and cultural education. Participating restaurants/caterers include Ascot Catering, Bourassa Catering & Events, Cafe Louise, Carbone’s Ristorante, Carmela’s Pasta Shop, Edo Ichi, El Pollo Guapo, Lucky Lou’s Bar & Grill, Old Wethersfield Country Store, Pasta Vita, Puerto Vallarta Newington, River: a Waterfront Bar and Grill, ShopRite of East Hartford and Manchester, The Cove Deli, Utsav, Village Pizza, Vito’s Restaurant, and Wood-n-Tap. 860-529-7656 or www.wethersfieldhistory.org

Don't miss the Trantolo and Trantolo charity Fishing Tournament this Saturday at Sun Valley Resort in Stafford Springs. One lucky angler could hook a HARLEY DAVIDSON! It’s a family friendly event, no fishing license required and there is a restaurant and bathrooms on site. It’s $20/per person (one rod per person). All proceeds from the event benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Connecticut. For more information, people can go to www.trantololaw.com

The New England Black Wolves battle the San Diego Seals in Lacrosse Saturday 7pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $15 - $57. www.blackwolves.com

The Hartford Wolf Pack skate their FINAL Saturday game of the season against the Utica Comets at XL Center in Hartford. They also have a Sunday Matinee at 3pm against the Binghamton Devils. Tickets $13-$45. www.hartfordwolfpack.com

The Hartford Connecticut Spring Home Show boasts well over 300 vendor exhibits, representing all the finest and most innovative companies in the home improvement industry, will gather at the XL Center for this major spring home trade show event. Talk to the home improvement experts and find just the right designs at just the right price for your budget. Friday 5-9pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm. Adults $10, Seniors $8, 12 & under $5. www.jenksproductions.com

Army & Navy Club presents a Night of Comedy starring Marty Caproni plus two other Comedians Friday at the Army & Navy Club. Doors opening at 7 and the show starting at 8. (18+ age show) $20.00 person. Show tickets available at the bar. Call the Club for more information 860-646-9133. Army & Navy Club of Manchester, 1090 Main Street.

The Yankee Pole Cat Insulator Club presents their Spring Antique Insulator Bottle and Collectibles Show Sunday 8am to 2pm at the American Legion Hall in Enfield. Admission is free.

Did you know that your family can have a Fairy GoatMother? Why not? Make a reservation and head to Bradley Mountain Farm in Southington and you'll have a goat playdate including grooming, dress-up, cuddling, walking, feeding and photos! $15 includes one bag of Gaot Feed per guest. 860-385-4628 or www.bradleymountainfarm.com

Six Flags New England is open daily April 6 - 21 for Spring Break. www.sixflagsnewengland.com

The New Britain Museum of American Art, 56 Lexington Street is hosting Community Day Sunday noon to 4pm. Explore the museum, enjoy a ballet performance and get creative with hand-on arrt activities. The event is free. (Special Exhibits will still require a separate admission) www.nbmaa.org

Try your luck in an Escape Room including The Skeleton Key, 61 Raymond Road, West Hartford with an Egyptian tomb theme www.skeleton-key.com ; Lara's Labyrinth in Wethersfield with a Game of Thrones type adventure www.laraslabyrinth.com ; Codeword Escape in Rocky Hill and save the Princess in the Curse of the Golden Touch www.codewordescape.com

The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.