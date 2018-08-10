Weekend According to Mike August 10th - 12th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by

****Join Lite 100.5 WRCH's Mary Scanlon Saturday 11am to 1pm at the brand new Dollar General, 2988 East Main Street in Waterbury! It’s a huge Grand Opening celebration! Enter to win a $50 gift card, Bluetooth Speaker, Portable Video Game Player and more from Dollar General! Enjoy free hot dogs, chips and drinks till 3pm! Saving time & money is so simple at Dollar General! PLUS Mary will have screening passes to "Mile 22", water bottles and T-shirts, CDs, DVDs and more!*****

MUSIC:

Orleans invites you to Dance with them at Infinity Hall in Hartford Friday 8:30pm. Tickets $39-$54. On Saturday at 8pm it's the Moody Blues Justin Hayward! Tickets $69-$89. 866-666-6306 or www.infinityhall.com

Howie Day collides with The Kate in Old Saybrook Sunday 7pm. Tickets $25. 860-510-0473 or www.katharinehepburntheater.org

The Annual Podunk Bluegrass festival is Friday and Saturday 9am to 11pm and Sunday 9am to 1pm at the Hebron Fairgrounds. General Admission at the gate is $20. Veterans and Military are FREE. Many National and local bands. www.podunkbluegrass.com

THEATER:

"The Lion King" continues at the Bushnell stage through August 19th. Tickets $39 to $169. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900

"Oliver!" is on the main stage at the Goodspeed Opera House through September 13th. Tickets $29-$79. "Cyrano" is on stage at the Terris Theater in Chester through September 9th. Tickets $70. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668

"The Addams Family" are creepy and cooky and all together spooky and are presented by the Hartford Stage Teen Musical Musical Ensemble at Hartford Stage Friday at 7pm and Saturday at 2pm. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151

Comedy is on Full Display this weekend...

Community, Cocktails and Comedy comes to Bridge Street Live, 41 Bridge Street, Collinsville, CT Friday 6:30-10pm. The show features Kevin Flynn and Tony Deyo. Tickets are $50 and benefit the Community Health and Wellness Center of Greater Torrington. Buy your tickets on EventBrite or at the door! 860-387-0433.

Trevor Noah brings laughs to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Friday and Saturday 8pm. Tickets $44-$65. And don't miss Ladies Night with Thunder From Down Under Friday and Saturday at 8pm in the Fox Theater. Tickets $30-$45. www.foxwoods.com or 1-800-200-2882

Paula Poundstone visits Friday 8pm at the Garde Arts Center in New London. Tickets $28-$45. 860-444-7373.

SNL's Colin Quinn stops at The Warehouse at Fairfield Theater Company Saturday 8pm. Tickets $28-$38. 203-259-1036 or www.fairfieldtheatre.org

Bill Maher makes his unique observations Sunday 7:30pm at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford. Tickets $30-$130. www.oakdale.com or 203-265-1501

SNL's Leslie Jones tickles yours at the Funny Bone in Manchester Friday 7:30 & 10pm, Saturday 7 & 10pm and Sunday 7pm. Tickets are $50. www.hartford.funnybone.com or 860-432-8600.

The Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike features Disney Pixar's Coco Saturday! Gates open at 6pm. Movie starts at sunset. Southington residents pay $10. Non-Southington pay $15 per car. Lawn Chairs welcome! www.southingtondrivein.org

EVENTS:

Jim Calhoun Charity All-Star Basketball Game Friday, 7pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Many of the greatest men and women players in Connecticut basketball history will be participating. Tickets $12-$25. Proceeds benefit the Pat & Jim Calhoun Cardiology Center at UConn Health. Doors open at 6pm. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

The 12th Annual Shoreline Wine Festival is Saturday 12–7pm and Sunday 12-6pm. 11 and 12, 2018. The Shoreline Wine Festival will celebrate fine wines from Connecticut Wineries and Vineyards from all over the state. Pair this with some of the area’s finest foods, with the backdrop setting of a beautiful farm orchard and background sounds of tasteful music to put you in the mood. The festival is hosted & sponsored by Bishop’s Orchards Farm Market and Winery, 1355 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT. Tickets are $35.00 for Adults, $70 for VIP, and $10.00 for Designated Driver Tickets and they can be purchased online or at Bishop’s Orchards Farm Market. They will also be available at the door of the festival. www.shorelinewinefestival.com or contact Erica DeNuzzo at 203.453.2338 x. 215.

Sunday at 3pm it's CT Sun basketball as they battle the Chicago Sky with former Huskies Stephanie Dolson and Gabby Williams. They will also honor ESPN's Holly Rowe! Tickets start at $27. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

A parade kicks off the West Indian Celebration at 11am Saturday between Main Street and Battle Street. The party continues in Bushnell Park with music, food and entertainment 2-7pm. www.bushnellpark.org

More than 300 vendors will partake in the Made in CT Expo Saturday 11am to 8pm and Sunday 11am to 7pm at the Bethlehem Fairgrounds. A midway, kid's activities, face painting and more.

Mystic Aquarium has dinosaurs through the end of the year with Jurassic Giants: A Dinosaur Adventure. It features 12 animatronic dinosaurs and activities. Included with admission. www.mysticaquarium.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Pick one of 48 wooden horses and enjoy a 3 and a half minute ride Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. And don't miss the next Princess Tea weekend! The Princess parties include special visits, storytelling, wand crafts, balloon animals and snacks from 1 to 3pm. Reservations required for the Teas for $20 per child and $5 for adults. 860-585-5411 or www.thecarouselmuseum.org... Princess Tea weekends include August 19, September 23, October 21 and November 11.