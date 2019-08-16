Weekend According to Mike August 16th - 18th

********* Join Lite 100.5 WRCH's Mary Scanlon at Sleep Number in West Hartford between DSW Shoe Warehouse and Barnes and Noble this afternoon 2-4pm. Find your Sleep Number and pick up a free re-usable grocery bag! You could also win concert tickets to Smokey Robinson coming to the Springfield Symphony and tickets to Hootie and the Blowfish PLUS Barenaked Ladies at Xfinity Theater in Hartford August 31st*******

MUSIC:

Dire Strait's architect Marc Knopfler performs in the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Friday 8pm. Tickets $62-$112. The O'Jays and Kool & the Gang takever the Grand Theater Saturday 8pm. Tickets $45-$65. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882.

The Beach Boys: Good Vibrations, Great Cause helps raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of America as they expand in to Hartford's South end. The Concert is Saturday, 7:30pm at Simsbury Meadows. Tickets $15-$55. 860-651-4052

Extreme headlines the Milford Oyster Festival Saturday 4pm. (more below)! www.milfordoysterfestival.com

THEATER:

It's a parody of one of the most sought after tickets on Broadway- don't miss "Spamilton: An American Parody" presented by the Bushnell and playing at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through September 8th. Tickets $40-$55. 860-523-5900 or www.playhouseonpark.org

SNL Alum Colin Quinn brings laughs to the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Sunday at 8pm. Tickets $35-$50. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882.

Ed Asner brings a one man show, "A Man and His Prostate" to the Kate in Old Saybrook Saturday 8pm and Sunday 3pm. Based on a true story and expertly portrayed by a multiple award winner... Tickets $70-$75. www.thekate.org or 860-510-0453.

"Because of Winn Dixie" continues at Goodspeed Operahouse and runs through September 1st. Tickets $29-$75. 860-873-8668 or www.goodspeed.org

Like Improv? Check out Sea Tea Comedy Theater in Hartford. House performers put on amazing shows directed by you, the audience! You might even be asked to join in the fun! Tickets $10. www.seateaimprov.com or 860-578-4832.

The Southington Drive-In shows the original Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope Saturday. Gates open at 6pm. Movie begins at sunset. $12 per car for Southington residents, $18 non-residents. Walk-Ins are $2. Food Vendors on site. 995 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike. www.southingtondrive-in.org

EVENTS:

Dinosaur State Park, 400 West Street in Rocky Hill will celebrate the discovery of the dinosaur tracks when constructing i-91 Saturday 10am to 3pm. Free admission to the Park, crafts, interactive science stations, live animal shows, games and prizes and Food trucks.

The Annual Dragon Boat and Asian Festival is Saturday 8am to 4pm at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza. Art, dance, boat races (from Riverside Park), martial arts, cuisine, origami and more! www.riverfront.org

The 45th Annual Milford Oyster Festival expects 30,000 visitors Saturday 10am to 6pm. The visitors are of course, shellfish paired nicely with craft beers, wine, schooner cruises, live music and more! www.milfordoysterfestival.com

It's Fair Season! Here are this weekends!

Don't miss The Hartford County 4H Fair featuring a Doodlebug draw, pocket pet show and tractor hay rides. www.hartfordcountry4hfair.org; The Wolcott County Fair boasting the Axe Women Loggers of Maine, back seat driving competition and more! www.wolcottfair.com; and The Bridgewater Fair including the Fireman's Parade, Motorcycle Thrill Show and pie eating. www.bridgewaterfair.com

It's Superhero and Princess Days with the CT Trolley Museum in East Windsor Saturday 10am. Dress up as your favorite superhero or princess and spend a memorable day with Spiderman and Ariel till 2pm. Adult Admission is $13, $12 for Seniors, $11 for children 4-12 and $4 for children 4 and under. 860-627-6540 or www.ct-trolley.org

8th Annual CT's Psychic and Beyond Expo Saturday beginning 11am at Mohegan Sun Convention Center. 860-573-5652 or www.thebeyondcenter.com

Watch Hartford Athletic battle Puerto Rico National Team Saturday 5pm at Dillon Stadium! This game benefits Puerto Rican Hurricane Relief. Tickets $16-$125. 860-216-0816 or www.hartfordathletic.com

The Connecticut Sun are home twice this weekend! Friday night they battle the Seattle Storm at 7:30pm. On Sunday at 3pm it's the Dallas Wings. Tickets start at $15. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711.

Hungerford Nature Center, 191 Farmington Ave., Kensington hosts an Animal Day and Pancake Breakfast fundraiser Saturday 911am. This event will include all the pancakes you can eat with a variety of toppings. Meet our animals and their keepers, make a craft and enjoy our playground and exhibits. Members: $8 adults, $5 children; Non-members $10 adults, $6 children. No registration required. Visit us at www.new britainyouthmuseum.org or phone 860-827-9064.

Why not take the entire family to a local Amusement Park? Six Flags New England features the new thrill ride Cyborg Hyper Drive. www.sixflags.com/newengland Lake Compounce is open daily with all of your favorite including Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Phobia Fear Coaster and more! www.LakeCompounce.com And don't forget Quassy with lots of fun for the little ones and a waterpark too! www.quassy.com

Try your luck in an Escape Room including The Skeleton Key, 61 Raymond Road, West Hartford with an Egyptian tomb theme www.skeleton-key.com ; Lara's Labyrinth in Wethersfield with a Game of Thrones type adventure www.laraslabyrinth.com ; Codeword Escape in Rocky Hill and save the Princess in the Curse of the Golden Touch www.codewordescape.com

Bring the kids to The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford Wednesday through Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $2. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.