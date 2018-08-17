Weekend According to Mike August 17th - 19th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by

MUSIC:

Anita Baker: The Farewell Tour is Saturday 8pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $39-$59. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

Eddie Money & John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band perform at the Milford Oyster Festival Sunday. www.milfordoysterfestival.com

The Funkadelic Fest is Friday 7 to 11pm at Trinity-on-Main in New Britain. Enjoy live music from four bands plus a cash bar, food and vendors. Admission is $20. www.trinityonmain.org or 860-229-2072

Hike to the Mic takes kicks off Saturday at 11am and continues Sunday at 10am boasting live music from about 14 live musical acts at the Heublein Tower at Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury. Admission is free but donations benefit the on going care for the tower. www.hiketothemic.com

The 2018 WimBash features Living Colour's Corey Glover and Will Calhoun. There will also be many other musicians performing Saturday noon to 10pm at the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial Park, Long Wharf Drive, New Haven. The event is free but donations benefit local musical education.

THEATER:

"The Lion King" continues at the Bushnell through Sunday. Tickets $39 to $169. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900

"Oliver!" is on the main stage at the Goodspeed Opera House through September 13th. Tickets $29-$79. "Cyrano" is on stage at the Terris Theater in Chester featuring Peter Drinklage (Game of Thrones) through September 9th. Tickets $70. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668

"Social Security" runs through September 22nd at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin. Tickets are $34. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

"Mama D's Gay Nineties Romp" runs through August 25th at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford. Tickets $25. www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900.

Larry the Cable Guy brings laughs to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Friday at 8pm. Tickets $43-$79. www.foxwoods.com or 1-800-200-2882

The Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike features The Martian Saturday! Gates open at 6pm. Movie starts at sunset. Southington residents pay $10. Non-Southington pay $15 per car. Lawn Chairs welcome! www.southingtondrivein.org

EVENTS:

Friday at 7pm it's CT Sun basketball as they take on former Husky Maya Moore and former Sun player Lindsey Whalen with the Minnesota Lynx! They also return to the court Sunday at 3pm versus the L.A. Sparks. Tickets start at $27. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

Don't miss Terrificon - Connecticut’s largest comic book convention, held in Mohegan Sun’s all-new, Earth Expo Center and containing 3 full days of super- powered awesomeness that could take down any cosmic-powered villain! Friday 3-9pm, Saturday 10am to 7pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm. Meet stars of TV and Film, Comic Book Writers and partake in fun for all ages with arts and crafts, robotics, workshops, puppetry and even live music from the kids’ band SCHOOL OF ROCK. Adult Single Day Tickets are $29.75. Children 10 & under are free. Parking is Free. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

Celebrate Asian Culture with the Dragon Boat and Asian Festival Sunday 8am to 4pm at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza. The event includes the race, arts, dance, martial arts, crafts and more! Admission is free. www.riverfront.org

Shucks, it's Milford Oyster Festival time! The 44th celebration of the shellfish is Sunday with 40,000 oysters, 6,000 clams, craft beer, wine garden, entertainment and more! www.milfordoysterfestival.com

Big Bounce America brings the biggest bouncing fun to Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford Friday through Sunday. All ages may bounce at appointed times with "fly" music provided by a DJ. Sessions are one hour. Times and prices vary. www.thebigbounceamerica.com

Dinosaur State Park Day is Saturday starting at 10am. Live animal shows, arts and crafts, entertainment and refreshments (for purchase). Dinosaur State Park is on West Street in Rocky HIll. 860-529-5816 or www.dinosaurstatepark.org

National Aviation Day is Sunday beginning at 10am... join the celebration at the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks. Activities for all ages including open cockpits, virtual flight simulators, build & fly challenges, and meet & greets. Admission is $7-$12.50 PLUS an additional $20 for speaker programs. 860-623-3305 or www.neam.org

Mystic Aquarium has dinosaurs through the end of the year with Jurassic Giants: A Dinosaur Adventure. It features 12 animatronic dinosaurs and activities. Included with admission. www.mysticaquarium.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Pick one of 48 wooden horses and enjoy a 3 and a half minute ride Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. And Sunday is Princess Tea day! The Princess parties include special visits, storytelling, wand crafts, balloon animals and snacks from 1 to 3pm. Reservations required for the Teas for $20 per child and $5 for adults. 860-585-5411 or www.thecarouselmuseum.org... Princess Tea weekends include September 23, October 21 and November 11.