Weekend According to Mike August 23rd - 25th

MUSIC:

Daughtry plays Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday at 7:30pm. Tickets $30-$55. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711.

Squeeze: The Squeeze Songbook Tour 2019 performs in the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Friday 8pm. Tickets $55-$75. Lenny Kravitz is in the Grand Theater Sunday 7pm. Tickets $65-$125. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882.

THEATER:

Ron White is bringing his scotch drinking, Blue Collar Comedy to The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Saturday August 24th at 8:00PM tickets are $46.50 and $66.50 www.foxwoods.com

It's a parody of one of the most sought after tickets on Broadway- don't miss "Spamilton: An American Parody" presented by the Bushnell and playing at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through September 8th. Tickets $40-$55. 860-523-5900 or www.playhouseonpark.org

"Because of Winn Dixie" continues at Goodspeed Operahouse and runs through September 1st. Tickets $29-$75. 860-873-8668 or www.goodspeed.org

Like Improv? Check out Sea Tea Comedy Theater in Hartford. House performers put on amazing shows directed by you, the audience! You might even be asked to join in the fun! Tickets $10. www.seateaimprov.com or 860-578-4832.

The Southington Drive-In shows Tangled Saturday. Gates open at 6pm. Movie begins at sunset. $12 per car for Southington residents, $18 non-residents. Walk-Ins are $2. Food Vendors on site. 995 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike. www.southingtondrive-in.org

FAIRS:

It's Fair Season! Here are this weekends!

Brooklyn Fair: This four-day fair’s featured activities include an arm-wrestling contest, a history museum of antique farm equipment and a vegetable race for children 17 and under. Live performances from Travis Denning, Neal McCoy, David Adam Byrnes and more. 15 Fairgrounds Road, Brooklyn. Hours are 4 to 11 p.m. on Thursday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Adult admission is $10. Seniors and military members with ID are $8. Children 12 and under are free. A $30 family pack of four single-day tickets is available for purchase online until Aug. 21. Carnival hours vary and ride bracelets are available for $30. Parking in fair lots is $5. brooklynfair.org.

Chester Fair: Enjoy weekend pig races, a dog-agility demonstration and several animal drawings. Also learn more about owls and how you can help them live in a cohesive environment with humans on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. 11 Kirtland Terrace, Chester. Hours are 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $8 and $6 for seniors. Children 12 and under are free. Weekend pass is $21 and ride wristbands are available Saturday and Sunday. Parking is free. chesterfair.org.

Terryville Lions Country Fair: The entertainment lineup includes a K-9 demonstration at 6 p.m. on Saturday and a tribute to Woodstock: That ’60s show at 8:30 p.m. Celebrate the end of a successful day at the fair with fireworks Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 p.m. 171 Town Hill Road, Terryville. Hours are 4 to 11 p.m. on Friday; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Friday admission is $8 for adults. Seniors (62 and over) and military members are $6. Saturday and Sunday admission rates increase by $1. Children 10 and under accompanied by a parent or guardian are free. terryvillefair.org.

EVENTS:

The Plainville Fire Company’s 35th annual Hot Air Balloon Festival is at Norton Park on Route 177 Aug. 23 to 25. During the 6 a.m. launches, spectators may park at Norton Park, but they must remove their cars afterwards. During the festival hours, visitors can park at the high school or at Robertson Airport. Free shuttles will run from 4 a.m. to closing on Friday and 9 a.m. to closing on Saturday.The event is weather-dependent and there is no rain date. Check Facebook for weather cancellations. The event is free. Pets are discouraged. More information: plainvillefireco.com

Papermania comes to XL Center in Hartford Saturday beginning at 9am. The show boasts quality dealers from throughout the east coast and Canada with collectibles around from A-Z: movie star posters, concert posters, post cards, photography, rare books, stamps, sheet music, tins, vintage valentines, world war ephemera, social and political items, news print, zodiac signs and much much more! Tickets $9. www.xlcenter.com

Dust off your bikes, scooters, rollerblades and strollers, and meet up at Center Streets for a care-free and car-free summer morning in West Hartford Center on Sunday from 9am to 1pm. This 4th annual FREE family-friendly will close traffic on four roads that form a rectangular loop around the central business district: Farmington Avenue, South Main Street, Memorial Road Extension, and LaSalle Road. Ride your bicycle or scooter, or take a stroll down the street, without automobiles. Participating restaurants will offer brunch specials and free food surprises, many merchants will feature discounts, and great live music will be performed all morning. Children will be able to ride bikes and scooters, play hula-hoop, jump rope, and draw with chalk in streets closed to traffic. 860-670-4528 or www.bikewesthartford.org

Watch Hartford Athletic battle Atlanta United 2 Saturday 5pm at Dillon Stadium! $2 Beer Night courtesy of Small State Great Beer. Tickets $16-$125. 860-216-0816 or www.hartfordathletic.com

The Connecticut Sun welcome the Las Vegas Aces to Mohegan Sun Arena Friday at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $15. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711.

Why not take the entire family to a local Amusement Park? Six Flags New England features the new thrill ride Cyborg Hyper Drive. www.sixflags.com/newengland Lake Compounce is open daily with all of your favorite including Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Phobia Fear Coaster and more! www.LakeCompounce.com And don't forget Quassy with lots of fun for the little ones and a waterpark too! www.quassy.com

Holmberg Orchards’ “Find the Wine” adult corn maze adventure returns to the Gales Ferry farm starting Aug. 23. Visitors wander through the farm’s corn maze to find wine and hard-cider tasting stations. 21-plus; flashlights recommended. Event dates are Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 30, Aug. 31, Sept. 6 and Sept. 13, all starting at 6 p.m. $30 at Eventbrite. holmbergorchards.com.

Try your luck in an Escape Room including The Skeleton Key, 61 Raymond Road, West Hartford with an Egyptian tomb theme www.skeleton-key.com ; Lara's Labyrinth in Wethersfield with a Game of Thrones type adventure www.laraslabyrinth.com ; Codeword Escape in Rocky Hill and save the Princess in the Curse of the Golden Touch www.codewordescape.com

The carousel in Bushnell Park in Hartford celebrates its 105th birthday on Saturday Aug. 24 with free admission from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and free cake and punch from 1 p.m. to closing. For a small fee, there also will be face painting, balloon twisting and train rides around the park. Woody’s hot-dog cart will be there. Woodcarvers will demonstrate the carving of a carousel horse. Costumed characters will include Spider-Man and Hello Kitty. bushnellparkcarousel.org.



The Schemitzun Powwow: The Feast of Green Corn and Dance is Aug. 24 and 25 on the Mashantucket Reservation at 110 Pequot Trail in Ledyard. Highlights include a grand entry of performers, social dances, exhibition dances, Native village environment with demonstrations of traditional practices, and food and craft vendors. Hours Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. $10, $6 ages 6 to 12, 5 and younger free. Shuttles available from Mashantucket Pequot Museum, Foxwoods Resort Casino, The Fox Tower and Two Trees Inn. schemitzun.mptn-nsn.gov.



The neighborhood of Old Wethersfield will host a free day of concerts that celebrate community on Aug. 24. Wethersfield’s first Porchfest will be along Main Street, with music from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at locally owned businesses. The day will begin at the Broad Street Green at 9 a.m. with a free 90-minute yoga session. Music starts at 11 a.m. outside the Heirloom Market and will wrap up starting at 7 p.m. on the patio of Lucky Lou’s restaurant.