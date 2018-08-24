Weekend According to Mike August 24th - 26th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by

MUSIC:

Pentatonix stars at Xfinity Theater in Hartford Sunday 8pm with Special Guests Echosmith and Calum Scott! Stop by the HotSpot and look for the LITE 100.5 WRCH Pink and Yellow Tent on your way in to the theater and enter to win a Yeti courtesy of Comcast and a pair of tickets to Naill Horan!www.Livenation.com

John Ford Coley plays at the Brooklyn Fair Saturday 6:30pm followed by Diamond Rio at 8pm. www.brooklyfair.org

Sheila E tapes a TV Special at the Kate in Old Saybrook Sunday 7:30pm. Tickets $50-$55. www.thekate.org or 860-510-0453

Mike Delguidice and Big Shot - the Ultimate Billy Joel Experience makes it a hot summer night at Goodwin College in East Hartford Saturday night beginning at 5pm. J Restaurant Bar will be on site with food and drink for purchase. www.goodwin.edu/concerts or 860-291-9934

THEATER:

Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy, the acclaimed Broadway hit stops into Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday at 7:30pm. Costumes, Athleticism, Special Effects and more will dazzle all ages. Tickets $25. 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.com

"Oliver!" is on the main stage at the Goodspeed Opera House through September 13th. Tickets $29-$79. "Cyrano" is on stage at the Terris Theater in Chester featuring Peter Drinklage (Game of Thrones) through September 9th. Tickets $70. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668

"Social Security" runs through September 22nd at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin. Tickets are $34. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

"Mama D's Gay Nineties Romp" runs through Sunday at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford. Tickets $25. www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900.

The Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike features Boss Baby Saturday! Gates open at 6pm. Movie starts at sunset. Southington residents pay $10. Non-Southington pay $15 per car. Lawn Chairs welcome! www.southingtondrivein.org

EVENTS:

Food, Music and culture are all part of Hartford Saengerbund's Bierfest Friday 4 to 11pm, Saturday 2 to 11pm and Sunday noon to 6pm at 719 North Mountain Road in Newington. German beer, wurst, schnitzel, potato pancakes, pastries, the Schuhplattler Dancers, Live bands too! Admission is $10. Children under 17 are free. 860-953-8967 or www.hartfordsaengerbund.org

This week's Fairs include The Brooklyn Fair Friday 10am to 11pm, Saturday 9am to 11pm and Sunday 9am to 6pm. Admission is $10, $8 for Seniors, Veterans and Military and children under 12 are free. www.brooklynfair.org; The Chester Fair is Friday 6 to 11pm, Saturday 8am to 11pm and Sunday 9am to 6pm. Admission is $8, $6 for Seniors and children 12 and under are free. www.chesterfair.org; and finally, The Terryville Lions Fair runs Friday 4-11pm. Saturday 8am to 11pm and Sunday 8am to 6pm. Admission varies based on the day from $6-$9. www.terryvillefair.org

Dust off your bike and ride Sunday at the Annual Bike West Hartford Day! Farmington Avenue, South Main Street, Memorial Road Extension and LaSalle Road (making a rectangular loop free from automobiles) Bikes, Scooters, Hula-Hoopers and Walkers are all invited to stroll past live music, special discount offers and more! 860-236-4571 or bikewesthartford.org

Single and thirsty? Don't miss the Date Doctor and a Singles Dance with a Singles Brewfest at Thomas Hooker Brewery in Bloomfield Friday 7pm. $20. www.singlesdanceparty.com

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's the Plainville Hot Air Balloon Festival at Norton's Park Friday at 4pm and ending with fireworks, Saturday 6am to 6pm and Sunday a farewell launch at 6am. See dozens of Hot Air Balloons, enjoy rides (for purchase), arts & crafts, musical performances and lots of family fun! Admission is free. No parking on site. www.plainvillefireco.com

The Hartford Police Hispanic Officers Association is hosting a Back to School Supplies Fundraiser Saturday 9am to 3pm at the Hartford Police Department, 253 High Street, Hartford. Lots of supplies are needed! 860-830-7348 or 860-655-0212 for more informaiton!

Mystic Aquarium has dinosaurs through the end of the year with Jurassic Giants: A Dinosaur Adventure. It features 12 animatronic dinosaurs and activities. Included with admission. www.mysticaquarium.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Pick one of 48 wooden horses and enjoy a 3 and a half minute ride Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. This weekend the Carousel turns 104! Be there to sing happy birthday and enjoy free cake at noon Saturday! Reserve your place now for the next Princess Tea day! The Princess parties include special visits, storytelling, wand crafts, balloon animals and snacks from 1 to 3pm. Reservations required for the Teas for $20 per child and $5 for adults. 860-585-5411 or www.thecarouselmuseum.org... Princess Tea weekends include September 23, October 21 and November 11.