Weekend According to Mike August 2nd - 4th

MUSIC:

Lady Antebellum plays Friday at 8pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $39-$69. Saturday at 8pm it's Bryan Adams and Billy Idol. Tickets $39-$69. Sunday at 8pm it's Rob Thomas and the Chipped Tooth Tour! Tickets $34-$54. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711.

Corinne Bailey Rae visits the Ridgefield Playhouse Saturday 8pm. Tickets $65. 203-438-5795 or www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org

Steve Miller Band plays Friday 8pm in the Fox Theater at Foxwoods. Tickets $50-$70. www.foxwoods.com or 1-800-200-2882.

THEATER:

Breakdancing Shakespeare stomps throughout the weekend at Hartford Stage. It's a Midsummer Night's Dream with Hip-Hop Dancers! Tickets are $10. 860-527-5151 or www.hartfordstage.org

"Because of Winn Dixie" continues at Goodspeed Operahouse and runs through September 1st. Tickets $29-$75. 860-873-8668 or www.goodspeed.org

"The Scottsboro Boys" runs through Sunday at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford. Tickets $35-$50. www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900.

"Calendar Girls" runs at the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin through Saturday. Tickets $35. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

Like Improv? Check out Sea Tea Comedy Theater in Hartford. House performers put on amazing shows directed by you, the audience! You might even be asked to join in the fun! Tickets $10. www.seateaimprov.com or 860-578-4832.

Jerry Seinfeld brings laughs to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Sunday at 8pm. Tickets $82.50-$150. www.foxwoods.com or 1-800-200-2882.

See the original 3 Star Wars in a row at the Kate in Old Saybrook Saturday! Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back and Episode VI: Return of the Jedi all in a row beginning at 11am and finishing just after 6pm. Admission to each is $10 Adults and $7 for children 12 and under. www.thekate.org

EVENTS:

Enjoy a Taste of the Caribbean and Jerk Festival Saturday 1-11pm on Mortenson Riverfront Plaza in Hartford. Cuisine, beverages, dance, music and kid's activities are all part of the fun and culture! This event is free!www.riverfront.org

The Potato and Corn Festival runs through Sunday at Auger Field in North Branford. Friday 5-11, Saturday 10am to 11pm and Sunday 10am to 6pm. Free on site parking. www.nbpotatofest.com

Its the 5th Annual Ball 4 A Cure 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament at Hall High School in West Hartford on Saturday at 9:30am. Players are grouped accordingly to ensure fair and fun competition throughout the days event. With cash rewards, community sponsored prizes, and complementary Ball 4 a Cure gear. www.ball4acure.org

The Hungerford Nature Center, 191 Farmington Ave., Kensington invites you to an Ice Cream Social Saturday from 1 to 3pm. Make a delicious sundae with a variety of toppings, and visit with our cow Wilma. Dairy free and gluten free options will be available. Members: $3 per person; Non-members: $7 Adults, $5 children. No registration needed. Visit www.newbritainyouthmuseum.org or phone 860-827-9064

Why not take the entire family to a local Amusement Park? Six Flags New England features the new thrill ride Cyborg Hyper Drive. www.sixflags.com/newengland Lake Compounce is open daily with all of your favorite including Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Phobia Fear Coaster and more! www.LakeCompounce.com And don't forget Quassy with lots of fun for the little ones and a waterpark too! www.quassy.com

Try your luck in an Escape Room including The Skeleton Key, 61 Raymond Road, West Hartford with an Egyptian tomb theme www.skeleton-key.com ; Lara's Labyrinth in Wethersfield with a Game of Thrones type adventure www.laraslabyrinth.com ; Codeword Escape in Rocky Hill and save the Princess in the Curse of the Golden Touch www.codewordescape.com

Bring the kids to The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford Wednesday through Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $2. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.