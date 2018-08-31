Weekend According to Mike August 31st - September 2nd

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by

MUSIC:

Fallout Boy stops into Mohegan Sun Arena Friday at 7pm. Tickets $39.50 - $79.50. You may also enjoy Big and Rich Saturday 8pm in the Wolf Den. This show is FREE. 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.com

Stevie Wonder plays the Mass Mutual Center for MGM Springfield Saturday night 7pm. Tickets $147-$515. www.centerspringfield.com or 855-278-4667

THEATER:

"Oliver!" is on the main stage at the Goodspeed Opera House through September 13th. Tickets $29-$79. "Cyrano" is on stage at the Terris Theater in Chester featuring Peter Drinklage (Game of Thrones) ends Sunday. Tickets $70. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668

"Social Security" runs through September 22nd at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin. Tickets are $34. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

It's the Summer Finale for the Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike with Rio Saturday! Gates open at 6pm. Movie starts at sunset. Southington residents pay $10. Non-Southington pay $15 per car. Lawn Chairs welcome! www.southingtondrivein.org

Gabriel Iglesias brings laughs to Foxwoods Resort Casino Saturday 7 & 10pm. Tickets $40 - $64.50. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

Jeff Foxworthy visits Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday 8pm. Tickets $29-$49. 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.com

It's a creature double feature with Hollywood at the Bijou with Son of Frankenstein and White Zombie starring Bela Lugosi and Bris Karloff! Shown on film not video for $3 at the Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer Street Friday 7pm and Saturday 1 & 7pm. Benefits the BHS and Witch's Dungeon. www.preservehollywood.org or 860-583-6309

EVENTS:

This week's Fairs include The 20th Annual Connecticut Renaissance Faire runs through October 14th at the Lebanon County Fair Grounds. Enjoy ale, jousting, minstrels archers, magic and more. Tickets $15 for ages 15 & older, $10 ages 7-14, 6 and under are FREE. www.ctfaire.com or 860-478-5954; The Haddam Neck Fair runs Friday through Monday and includes carnival rides, tractor pulls and food! Admission is $10. Weekend passes are $25. www.haddamneckfair.com; The Colebrook Fair features unique crafters, great food a tag sale and more! www.colebrookfair.weebly.com; JewishFest is filled with New York Style Kosher Deli & Israeli Delicacies plus crafts, books, holiday needs and more. Admission is $20. 860-567-3609 or www.chabadnw.org; The Woodstock Fair rounds out this weekend with barnyard babies, a teen technology tent, sand sculptures and midway rides (tickets sold separately)! Admission is $12 Adults and $8 Military and Veterans. www.woodstockfair.com

Lime Rock Park hosts a Labor Day Weekend filled with 1,000 historic, vintage and classic motorcars on display through Monday. www.limerock.com

Mystic Aquarium has dinosaurs through the end of the year with Jurassic Giants: A Dinosaur Adventure. It features 12 animatronic dinosaurs and activities. Included with admission. www.mysticaquarium.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Pick one of 48 wooden horses and enjoy a 3 and a half minute ride Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. Reserve your place now for the next Princess Tea day! The Princess parties include special visits, storytelling, wand crafts, balloon animals and snacks from 1 to 3pm. Reservations required for the Teas for $20 per child and $5 for adults. 860-585-5411 or www.thecarouselmuseum.org... Princess Tea weekends include September 23, October 21 and November 11.