Weekend According to Mike August 3rd - 5th

MUSIC:

Good Vibes with Jason Mraz is what you'll feel Saturday, 8pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $39-$59. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

Boy George & Culture Club and Tom Bailey from the Thompson Twins play the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Sunday at 7pm. Tickets $35-$75. www.foxwoods.com or 1-800-200-2882

Patty Smyth & Scandal come to the Ridgefield Playhouse Saturday at 8pm. Tickets $47.50. www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org 203-438-5795

Great music plays on a new stage - the Shaboo Stage, Jillson Square, Willimantic Friday night with Jose' Feliciano and Peabo Bryson at 7:15pm. Tickets $30-$40. Saturday night it's David Foster and the Shaboo All-Star Review including John Cafferty. Tickets $30. www.shabooreunion.com

THEATER:

"The Lion King" roars onto the Bushnell stage through August 19th. Tickets $39 to $169. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900

"Oliver!" is on stage at the Goodspeed Opera House through September 13th. Tickets $29-$79. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668

"Breakdancing Shakespeare: Twelfth Night" adds modern hip-hop dance to familiar tales at Hartford Stage Friday 7pm, Saturday at 2 & 7pm. Tickets $10. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151.

"The Color Purple" performs Friday and Saturday 7pm and Sunday 2pm at the Repertory Theatre, 23 Norden Street in New Britain. www.connecticuttheatrecompany.com or 860-223-3147

The Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike features Edward Scissorhands Saturday! Gates open at 6pm. Movie starts at sunset. Southington residents pay $10. Non-Southington pay $15 per car. Lawn Chairs welcome! www.southingtondrivein.org

EVENTS:

Authentic Caribbean cuisine, beverage, costumes, music and dance come to the Mortensen Riverfront Plaza in Hartford Saturday from 1 to 11pm. The Taste of the Caribbean & Jerk Festival is free (food & beverage for purchase) www.riverfront.org

Too hot? Why not try the POCO Festival - The North Branford Potato and Corn Festival at Auger Field will also feature a wine and beer garden, amusement rides, entertainment and more! Friday 5 to 11pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm. On site parking $10. Event Admission is Free. www.nbpotatofest.com

Bring the family to a Kid's Camp Cookout at Channel 3 Kids Camp in Andover Saturday 6pm. A picnic style event with great food, wine & beer, live music, raffles and more! $30. 860-742-2267 or www.channel3kidscamp.org

Sunday at 3pm it's CT Sun basketball as they battle the new Las Vegas Aces. Tickets start at $27. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

The Canine Search and Rescue Demonstrations and Vikings Begin are just two of the amazing things to see at Mystic Seaport Museum this weekend. www.mysticseaport.org

Mystic Aquarium has dinosaurs through the end of the year with Jurassic Giants: A Dinosaur Adventure. It features 12 animatronic dinosaurs and activities. Included with admission. www.mysticaquarium.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Pick one of 48 wooden horses and enjoy a 3 and a half minute ride Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. And don't miss the next Princess Tea weekend! The Princess parties include special visits, storytelling, wand crafts, balloon animals and snacks from 1 to 3pm. Reservations required for the Teas for $20 per child and $5 for adults. 860-585-5411 or www.thecarouselmuseum.org... Princess Tea weekends include August 19, September 23, October 21 and November 11.