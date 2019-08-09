Weekend According to Mike August 9th - 10th

********* Join Lite 100.5 WRCH's Mike Stacy at T-Mobile, 1044 Main Street in Watertown Today (Friday) Noon to 2pm. Discover why T-Mobile is America's most-loved wireless brand and pick up a free re-usable grocery bag too!*******

MUSIC:

Saturday at 8pm it's Buckcherry in the Wolf Den for a free show. Train & The Goo Goo Dolls play Sunday at 7pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $39-$59. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711.

It's an 80's and 90s Hip-Hop & R&B House Party with MC Hammer, Kid 'n Play, 2 Live Crew and Naughty by Nature at Foxwood's Grand Theater Saturday 8pm. Tickets $55-$158. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882.

Howie Day collides with the Infinity Hall in Hartford Saturday 8pm. Tickets $24-$39. www.infinityhall.com or 866-666-6306.

THEATER:

Chris Tucker brings laughs to Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday at 8pm. Tickets $25-$45. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711.

The laughs continue with Sinbad at the Ridgefield Playhouse Sunday 8pm. Tickets $55. www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795.

"Because of Winn Dixie" continues at Goodspeed Operahouse and runs through September 1st. Tickets $29-$75. 860-873-8668 or www.goodspeed.org

Like Improv? Check out Sea Tea Comedy Theater in Hartford. House performers put on amazing shows directed by you, the audience! You might even be asked to join in the fun! Tickets $10. www.seateaimprov.com or 860-578-4832.

The Southington Drive-In shows Disney's Lady & the Tramp Saturday. Gates open at 6pm. Movie begins at sunset. $12 per car for Southington residents, $18 non-residents. Walk-Ins are $2. Food Vendors on site. 995 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike. www.southingtondrive-in.org

EVENTS:

The 13th Annual Shoreline Wine Festival is Saturday 12-7pm and Sunday 12-6pm at Bishop's Orchard in Guilford. Sample fine wines from Connecticut Wineries and Vineyards from all over the state. Pair this with some of the area’s finest foods, with the backdrop setting of a beautiful farm orchard and live music and entertainment. Tickets $35.00 for Adults and $10.00 for Designated Driver Tickets. For more information and tickets, visit www.shorelinewinefestival.com or call Erica DeNuzzo at 203.453.2338 x. 215.

It's the Made in Connecticut Expo Saturday and Sunday with more than 300 exhibitors at the Naugatuck Event Center, 6 Rubber Avenue. Adults $8. Under 12 years old are free.

Terrificon returns to Mohegan Sun Friday through Sunday with comics, superheroes, sci-fi, horror, pop culture and more! Billy Dee Williams and Val Kilmer are scheduled to appear! Adults $30. Children $20. 3 Day pass is $75. www.terrificon.com

The West Indian Celebration begins with a parade Saturday stepping off at 11am at North Main Street and Battle Street and ending at Bushnell Park. Admission is free. www.wichartford.org

The Fair season begins with the Lebanon Fair Friday through Sunday at 122 Mack Road. Watch lawnmower racing, Little Miss Lebanon competition, music, food and more! Admission is $9-$11. Military ID holders are FREE. www.lebanoncountyfair.org

It's the Summer version of Salsa Social on Pratt Street in Hartford Friday 5-8pm. The event is free and encourages dancers of all levels to swing to Salsa, Bachata and Merengue. Arthur Murray Cance Studio Instructors will offer free instruction too! (Next one will be September 6th)

Jump into the Party Poolooza at Foxwoods Fox Tower Pool & Lawn Sunday from noon to 8pm. Enjoy music, food trucks, full service bar, henna tattoos, beer pong and more! Admission is $100 for pool & lawn access or $75 for either. Private cabanas and celebrity meet & greet packages are also available. www.liquidsundays.foxwoods.com

The 16th Annual Alex's Lemonade Stand, Car Wash, Bake Sale, Lemons, Ice Cream and raffle is Friday 10am to 3:30pm at the West Hartford Health & Rehabilitation Center, 300 Loomis Avenue. Proceeds Benefit Childhood Cancer Research. www.alexslemonade.org

Why not take the entire family to a local Amusement Park? Six Flags New England features the new thrill ride Cyborg Hyper Drive. www.sixflags.com/newengland Lake Compounce is open daily with all of your favorite including Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Phobia Fear Coaster and more! www.LakeCompounce.com And don't forget Quassy with lots of fun for the little ones and a waterpark too! www.quassy.com

Try your luck in an Escape Room including The Skeleton Key, 61 Raymond Road, West Hartford with an Egyptian tomb theme www.skeleton-key.com ; Lara's Labyrinth in Wethersfield with a Game of Thrones type adventure www.laraslabyrinth.com ; Codeword Escape in Rocky Hill and save the Princess in the Curse of the Golden Touch www.codewordescape.com

Bring the kids to The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford Wednesday through Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $2. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.